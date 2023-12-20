Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Administration to put up road signs in Tamil and Telugu

The decision aims to facilitate a seamless pilgrimage experience for devotees, particularly those from South Indian states. Roads leading to major temples are being marked, and the administration is planning routes for vehicles to minimize disruption

As Ayodhya anticipates an increase in devotees following the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony, the district administration has taken measures to enhance accessibility for pilgrims, particularly those from South Indian states. In a strategic move to address language barriers, the administration has decided to install road signs in Tamil and Telugu languages. The decision aims to ensure the convenience of devotees arriving from various parts of the country, including South India, as they embark on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya for darshan and worship.

ADG Zone Piyush Mordia revealed that instructional boards in Tamil and Telugu would be strategically placed along the roads leading to significant temples, facilitating a smoother experience for the devotees. To further enhance the pilgrimage experience, the roads leading to major temples are being meticulously marked, preventing vehicular traffic on pedestrian routes. The administration is carefully planning the routes for vehicles, ensuring minimal disruption to the movement of devotees. Some roads may see restrictions on e-rickshaws to streamline traffic and enhance the overall pilgrimage experience.

In anticipation of the surge in devotees, these proactive measures underscore the district administration's commitment to providing a seamless and accessible environment for worshippers visiting Ayodhya. The decision aligns with the broader preparations for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony and the subsequent influx of devotees.

Additionally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Thursday for an on-site inspection of the progress and development works related to the Ram temple construction. During his visit, CM Yogi will offer darshan and worship at Hanumangarhi and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, followed by a review of law and order at the Circuit House. This visit marks CM Yogi's second trip to Ayodhya in December, demonstrating the government's proactive engagement with the ongoing developments in the city.

