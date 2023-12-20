Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya; Talk of PM Modi inaugurating airport, train station on December 30

Preparations are underway for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, with devotees eager for Lord Ram's darshan. Railways is planning special trains for pilgrims, but ongoing construction at Ayodhya railway station poses challenges for passengers.

As the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony approaches in Ayodhya, devotees from across the country are anticipating a divine visit to witness the presence of Lord Ram. In light of this, the Railways is gearing up to facilitate the pilgrimage by organizing special trains to Ayodhya, ensuring seamless transportation for the devotees.

Vikram Singh, APRO of Northern Railways, has confirmed the operation of special trains for this purpose, with ongoing efforts to finalize the plan.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Drones banned, checkpoints up; Tight security in place for Pran Pratishtha

PM Modi to Inaugurate?

There are indications that Railway Board Chairman Jaya Verma Sinha and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav may inspect the Ayodhya railway station ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Speculations arise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could potentially inaugurate the railway station building alongside the Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram Airport on December 30. Consequently, accelerated efforts are in progress to complete pending works at the railway station, designed to mirror the architectural model of the Ram Mandir.

Challenges Faced by Passengers

Presently, passengers are encountering challenges due to the ongoing construction at the Ayodhya railway station. The construction includes platform expansion, doubling of railway tracks, and other essential enhancements. This has resulted in altered routes or cancellations for many trains, affecting regular services. Local residents report a consistent situation for the past 15 days, with the diversion expected to persist until January 15, causing potential disruptions for passengers.

Preparations for Special Trains

Despite ongoing construction, preparations are underway to introduce special trains ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. However, concerns remain as the building and platform construction in Ayodhya are still incomplete. To alleviate potential inconveniences for passengers, special trains may be organized from major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Nagpur, and Pune. Ayodhya Cantonment and Darshannagar railway stations may also serve as alternative stops to ease passenger flow at the Ayodhya railway station.

Facilities at Ayodhya Railway Station

The Ayodhya railway station, constructed at a cost of Rs 350 crore, is designed to emulate the architectural grandeur of the Ram Mandir. This air-conditioned station offers various amenities, including a food plaza, child care facilities, foot overbridges, lifts, escalators, drinking water booths, medical services, parking, and ramps for disabled individuals. The gate, crafted from pink stones, adds to the station's aesthetic appeal.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Hotel room rents in January go up 10 times ahead of inauguration

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heard of the Ramanandi sect that worships Lord Ram as a child?

Countdown to Ayodhya Ram Temple's inauguration: Intricate floor-inlay work unveiled; see pictures