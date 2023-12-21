Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Fake, developed using AI...': Amul reacts to 'Sharam naam ki cheese' viral picture

    Milk and dairy products major Amul has dismissed social media rumours about the launch of a new cheese brand. The fake claims are being circulated online via social media and WhatsApp. The company has posted a message on social media site X (formerly Twitter) stating: "Issued in public interest by Amul: This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on WhatsApp and Social Media platforms regarding new type of Amul Cheese."

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    A picture of an Amul cheese packaging with the word "Sharam" on it recently went popular on social media. The Hindi proverb "Sharam naam ki cheez bhi hoti hai" (There is such a thing as shame) served as its inspiration. The expression is typically used to describe actions that are perceived as impolite or shameful. The widely shared tweet converts Hindi's "cheez" to English's "cheese." A slice of cheese is seen on the package in the picture circulating on social media, along with symbols that stand in for generic product information.

    In response, Amul has now said that the picture was created using artificial intelligence and that it is not their product. They also stated that the post's author didn't have the brand's permission before creating and posting it.

    "This is to kindly tell you that a false message about a new kind of Amul cheese is being circulated on social media and Whatsapp. Without receiving permission from Amul, the author of the post used their own creativity to post it. We see from the post that the pack was created with artificial intelligence, and it makes improper and derogatory use of the Amul brand," they said.

    "We notice in the post that the pack has been developed using AI and is using the Amul brand name poorly and is disparaging. We wish to assure you that the pack shown in this post is not Amul Cheese," it added.

    Similar to this, in February a bogus tweet claimed that Amul butter was packaged in China went viral on social media. The dairy firm declared it to be fraudulent, sent a notification to the parties involved, and asked them to alert others to the bogus information.

    "This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on Whatsapp and social media platforms regarding duplicate Amul butter packed in China," the dairy business wrote in a post shared on its official Instagram feed. It further said, "We would like to let you know that the two Amul butter packages you see in the movie are real and made by Amul in India." 

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
