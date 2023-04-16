Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atiq Ahmed killing: Owaisi demands resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, SC-monitored probe

    Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants on Sunday late evening when police were taking them for a medical check-up in Prayagraj. The AIMIM chief demanded the resignation of CM Yogi Adityanath. He further asked for Supreme Court panel to probe the incident.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government for the killing of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj. Both were shot dead by three individuals on Saturday night when police were taking them for a medical check-up in Prayagraj. The entire incident was caught on camera and the attackers were arrested.

    Speaking to the media, he said, "UP's BJP government is involved in this. The probe should be overseen by the Supreme Court, and a committee should be established. No official from Uttar Pradesh should be involved on the committee."

    Also Read | Who are Atiq Ahmed and his brother's killers? From drug addiction, mafia mindset and more

    The AIMIM chief demanded the resignation of CM Yogi Adityanath. "The Supreme Court (should) put together a panel and look at this situation. We also demand that all police officers who were there be fired," he continued. 

    The Hyderabad MP claimed that this was a 'cold-blooded' murder. "This incident raises a big question about law and order. After this will the public have any faith in the constitution and law and order of the country?" he asked.

    Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, brother killed: Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh, internet suspended in Prayagraj

    The leader further said, "The killers' hands were not shaking. Their eyes were on them (Atiq and Ashraf). They knew from the beginning where they had to shoot. This is a cold-blooded murder."

    Immediately after the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. A three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) was also formed under his instructions.  Security has been beefed up and Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. 

    Also Read |'Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye..': Atiq Ahmed’s last words on son's burial minutes before being shot dead

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 1:44 PM IST
