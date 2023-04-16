Atiq Ahmed, brother killed: Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh, internet suspended in Prayagraj

Section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh after the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night. Additional forces have been deployed in Prayagraj district, where the killing took place, and in nearby areas.

Following the Saturday night killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother by three men, prohibitive orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been put in place in all of Uttar Pradesh's districts and internet services have been suspended in Prayagraj

While they were being brought for medical examinations, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot to death. They were murdered in public view, and the crimes were documented by journalists' cameras. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been dispatched in adjacent regions, and the Prayagraj district, where the incident occurred, is on high alert.

Also Read |'Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye..': Atiq Ahmed’s last words on son's burial minutes before being shot dead

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed had been taken for medical attention when three media personnel arrived and opened fire on them, killing both of them. Three persons have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. According to news agency ANI, Ramit Sharma, the police commissioner in Prayagraj, "a constable received a gunshot injury and a journalist was also hurt as he fell down."

The postmortem of Atiq and brother Ashraf’s dead bodies will take place on Sunday amid tight security. A panel of five doctors will conduct the postmortem and the burial will likely take place at the Kasari Masari cemetery by late evening.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders high-level inquiry; 17 cops suspended

Just after the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath called a high-level meeting and ordered an inquiry into the matter. The chief minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member judicial commission to probe the incident.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the killings of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on Saturday night. He said, “I don’t have enough words to condemn this incident. Those who have always followed and have had faith in the courts, will no longer have so after this incident."

Also read: Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj; disturbing video goes viral