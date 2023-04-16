Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atiq Ahmed, brother killed: Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh, internet suspended in Prayagraj

    Section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh after the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night. Additional forces have been deployed in Prayagraj district, where the killing took place, and in nearby areas.

    Atiq Ahmed brother Ashraf killed Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh internet suspended in Prayagraj gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

    Following the Saturday night killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother by three men, prohibitive orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been put in place in all of Uttar Pradesh's districts and internet services have been suspended in Prayagraj

    While they were being brought for medical examinations, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot to death. They were murdered in public view, and the crimes were documented by journalists' cameras. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been dispatched in adjacent regions, and the Prayagraj district, where the incident occurred, is on high alert.

    Also Read |'Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye..': Atiq Ahmed’s last words on son's burial minutes before being shot dead

    Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed had been taken for medical attention when three media personnel arrived and opened fire on them, killing both of them. Three persons have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. According to news agency ANI, Ramit Sharma, the police commissioner in Prayagraj, "a constable received a gunshot injury and a journalist was also hurt as he fell down."

    The postmortem of Atiq and brother Ashraf’s dead bodies will take place on Sunday amid tight security. A panel of five doctors will conduct the postmortem and the burial will likely take place at the Kasari Masari cemetery by late evening.

    Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders high-level inquiry; 17 cops suspended

    Just after the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath called a high-level meeting and ordered an inquiry into the matter. The chief minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member judicial commission to probe the incident.

    AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the killings of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on Saturday night. He said, “I don’t have enough words to condemn this incident. Those who have always followed and have had faith in the courts, will no longer have so after this incident."

    Also read: Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj; disturbing video goes viral

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nahi le gaye to nahi Atiq Ahmed last words on son burial minutes before being shot dead gcw

    'Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye..’: Atiq Ahmed’s last words on son's burial minutes before being shot dead

    Kerala: Mob assaults man alleging areca nut theft; 4 arrested anr

    Kerala: Mob assaults man alleging areca nut theft; 4 arrested

    Prayagraj shocker: Timeline of how 3 men posing as journalists killed Atiq Ahmed brother Ashraf raised jai shri ram watch snt

    Prayagraj shocker: Timeline of how 3 men, posing as journalists, killed Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf (WATCH)

    Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders high-level inquiry; 17 cops suspended AJR

    Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders high-level inquiry; 17 cops suspended

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar announces resignation from BJP over denial of ticket AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar announces resignation from BJP over denial of ticket

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut's sarcastic reaction to 'Chacha Chaudhary' Karan Johar's comeback is savage; know details vma

    Kangana Ranaut's sarcastic reaction to 'Chacha Choudhary' Karan Johar's comeback is savage; know details

    SEXY PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez looks dazzling in lavender crop top, thigh-high slit skirt, SEE PICS

    SEXY PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez looks dazzling in lavender crop top, thigh-high slit skirt, SEE PICS

    Nahi le gaye to nahi Atiq Ahmed last words on son burial minutes before being shot dead gcw

    'Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye..’: Atiq Ahmed’s last words on son's burial minutes before being shot dead

    PM Modi most popular world leader for reason Watch US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo hail this visionary gcw

    'PM Modi most popular world leader for reason': Watch US Secretary of Commerce hail this 'visionary'

    Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said vma

    Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon