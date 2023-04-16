Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who are Atiq Ahmed and his brother's killers? From drug addiction, mafia mindset and more

    Atiq Ahmed, brother killed: The accused who killed Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf in Prayagraj, UP, have said in the interrogation done by the police that for how long they  will remain small shooters, they had to become big, that is why they carried out this incident. 

    Who are Atiq Ahmed and his brother killers From drug addiction mafia mindset and more gcw
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three accused on Saturday night in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The three assailants entered pretending to be journalists and started shooting while the cops were bringing Atiq and Ashraf for a medical checkup. The cops apprehended all three of the assailants following the event. They are being interrogated. According to the police, the three accused who fired at Atiq and Ashraf have an old criminal history.

    The location and nature of the alleged offender's prior offences are currently the subject of a police investigation. When the police interrogated the accused, they said that they wanted to become a big mafia, so they had executed the murder of Atiq and Ashraf. The accused also said that 'how long will small shooters remain, we have to become big'. Although the police is not trusting these statements right now, because there is a contradiction in the statements of all three. 

    Media reports suggest that the three shooters are residents of different districts of UP. Lovelesh Tiwari, the shooter who shot Atiq and Ashraf, is a resident of Banda, while Arun Maurya is a resident of Hamirpur. On the other hand, the third accused Sunny is a resident of Kasganj district. 

    Meanwhile, one of the three accused in the murder of mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, Lavlesh Tiwari, a shooter, is a resident of Kyotra area of ​​Banda district. Speaking to the media, Yagya Tiwari, father of shooter Lovelesh Tiwari, said: "We have no information about how he reached there and we didn't mean anything to him...He is a drug addict...We don't know anything about him."

    There is now heavy police deployment in sensitive towns to maintain law and order. All 75 towns of the state are on high alert, and Section 144 has been imposed in Prayagraj.

