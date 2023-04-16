'Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye..': Atiq Ahmed’s last words on son's burial minutes before being shot dead

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in the presence of police while they were being taken for medical examination. Atiq Ahmed’s last words, captured on camera, were “Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye [they did not take us, so we did not go]" after he was asked what did he have to say on not being taken to his son Asad’s burial.

In a shocking incident, Atiq Ahmed, a don-turned-politician, and his brother Ashraf were shot and killed by three individuals in Prayagraj on Saturday night (April 15). Atiq and his brother Ashraf were being taken by the police to a medical college for a normal inspection when the three attackers, who pretended to be journalists, opened fire at point-blank range.

Atiq Ahmed, one of the suspects in the murder of Umesh Pal, remarked to the media just before he was fatally shot, "Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go)." He said when a reporter questioned Atiq Ahmed about his thoughts on the police's decision to not take him to his son Asad's burial.

Before being killed by gunfire, Ashraf stated, "Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim... (the thing is that Guddu Muslim...)".

Earlier on Thursday, Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was shot dead in Jhansi by UP STF in an encounter. To preserve law and order in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has strengthened security and implemented Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) throughout the state.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the formation of a three-member judicial commission to investigate the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. Police has been asked to remain on alert and do not let the incident disturb the peace and stability in the state.

The state government has also suspended as many as 17 policemen who were part of the team deployed in the security of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. The decision was taken in the high-level meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath soon after the Prayagraj incident.

