At least 5 dead, 20 hospitalised due to chemical leak in Surat

In the early hours of Thursday, at least five people were killed, and 20 were injured in a chemical discharge from a vehicle in Gujarat's Surat's Sachin GIDC region. All of the victims were brought to the Surat Civil Hospital for treatment. Basant Pareek, in-charge Chief Fire Office of Surat Municipal Corporation, revealed that at least five workers died at a hospital after falling unconscious after breathing poisonous fumes from a chemical tanker parked near their facility in the Sachin GIDC area.

At the time of the tragedy, the workers were sleeping inside the plant. He stated that they were transported to the New Civil Hospital. The fire department, which received a report about the situation around 4.25 am, closed the valve and stopped the fumes from leaking. It is being reported that the tanker which leaked was filled with Jerry Chemical.

According to reports, the chemical came into contact with the air as the truck driver attempted to dump the waste in a sewer, resulting in calamity. According to reports, the tanker originated from Vadodara, and the driver was trying to illegally dump the chemical waste in a drain in the Sachin GIDC area. The five deceased labourers worked in a saree mill in the Sachin GIDC region and drank tea at an adjacent shop when the spilt chemical engulfed them. As the gas escaped, the tanker's driver fled the scene. Police have arrived on the scene and have begun an inquiry to apprehend the tanker's driver and owner.

