A now-viral video from a Pakistani's influencer's page is creating buzz on social media for all the right reasons. The video shows a Muslim artist painting the idol of lord Ganpati for the upcoming festival. Keep scrolling to know more.

The entire country is elated to get showered in the colours and blessings of Ganesh Chaturthi - a 10-day festival observed with much zeal and enthusiasm in India. Nothing can beat the love and positivity one feels when Ganpati Bappa comes home or when huge idols are established in beautifully decorated pandals. Well, what if we tell you that the love for this festival is not just limited to India. Yes, you read that right.

Pakistani Artist Paints Ganpati Bappa's Idol

A now-viral video, posted by a Pakistani influencer, shows a heartwarming glimpse of a Pakistani muslim artist painting the Ganpati idol for the Marathi folks to celebrate the Ganpati festival in the coming days. The video has garnered much love and appreciation from the netizens, leaving everyone in awe. Sharing the video, the influencer Amar Parkash wrote, “𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢. 𝐀 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐦 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐫, 𝐚 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐮𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢..”

Here's How Netizen's Reacted

One user wrote, “Iam Muslim But I Respect All The Religions.” Another wrote, “Murti khup sundar ahe...” Another user wrote, “Humanity is the best religion.” While another user wrote, “This is beautiful.”

About The Marathi Influencer

Amar Parkash lives in Karachi with his wife, Sushmita Parkash Nipendra, and mother, Leila Parkash. According to his Facebook bio, he graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Karachi, Pakistan. He graduated from Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology.