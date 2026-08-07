Floods in Assam's Golaghat district have inundated large areas as the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers rise. The opening of Doyang dam gates worsened the situation, forcing hundreds into relief camps amid shortages of food and water.

Widespread Flooding in Golaghat

Large parts of Assam's Golaghat district remained inundated on Friday after the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers continued to rise, forcing several families to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Dhansiri River is flowing above the danger mark, raising concerns that the flood situation in low-lying areas may worsen.

Specific Areas Affected

Officials said that the opening of four gates of the Doyang Hydroelectric Project further increased the water level, inundating several villages across the Bokakhat, Golaghat and Khumtai Assembly constituencies. In Golaghat town, around 38 houses in the Muktidham (Nagabali) area of Ward No.1 were submerged. The affected families have been shifted to a temporary relief camp set up at No.1 Rupjyoti LP School.

Floodwaters also entered No.1 Parghat village in Numaligarh, affecting around 25 to 30 families. Several houses in Katkatia village and other low-lying areas were also inundated. The flooding has disrupted normal life, with residents reporting shortages of food, drinking water and other essential supplies.

Residents Recount Hardships

Speaking to ANI, flood-affected resident Jyoti Gogoi said that nearly 30 families from her locality had taken shelter at the relief camp. "Our village has been flooded. Around 30 families have been affected and are staying at the No. 1 LP School. We came here yesterday. The administration visited us yesterday evening," she said.

Another resident, B Thakur, said that floodwaters had remained in the area for the past three days. "It has been submerged for three days. We are staying at the school. Officials came and noted down our names, but we have not received food or relief materials yet. We are cooking our own food," he said.

Authorities Monitor Situation

Authorities are monitoring the flood situation as river levels remain high. Residents have been advised to remain alert, while relief and rescue measures continue in the affected areas.