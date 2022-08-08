Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asianet News Network-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra enters final phase

    The Asianet News Network-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra has entered its final phase from Raj Ghat in New Delhi. Asianet News Network is proud to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the National Cadet Corps. The yatra reflected upon our nation's great achievements in the past 75 years and helped draw up a roadmap of where the country should be when it turns 100.

    Asianet News Network-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra enters final phase
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 7:29 PM IST

    The Asianet News Network-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra, which saw 150 cadets of the National Cadet Corps travel through important historical spots, defence institutions and centres of excellence across the nation, entered its final phase in New Delhi.

    Also Watch: India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Aimed at presenting the treasure trove of culture and heritage to the youth, the Vajra Jayanti Yatra reflected upon our nation's great achievements in the past 75 years and helped draw up a roadmap of where the country should be when it turns 100. The Yatra, which has been organised in association with the Ministry of Defence and the National Cadet Corps, was flagged off by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on June 14. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot flagged the second leg on July 20.

    Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar was the chief guest at the event. Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra and NCC Director General Lt General Gurbirpal Singh were also present at the event.

    In his remarks, Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra said, "We themed the yatra as 'Pracheen Bharat' to 'Navbharat'. That was the theme we started with. I am really grateful that we have received such fantastic help from the NCC headquarters and local NCC units across the country and the defence ministry for making this happen. And I thank each one of you for making it a success. We will have a full programme, which will show you the entire depth of this yatra and how culturally-rich this country is. The cadets would return with the experience that very few people in this country can have."

    "I am so happy that they (cadets) are the ones getting this experience. I hope that these bright cadets, who are our future and have learnt so much in this yatra, will return to their homes and spread the word among their friends and family about how good this country is. They should drive home the importance of discipline for the nation's growth. I can say for sure that we are in very safe hands," he added.

    'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a watershed moment in our history'

    The event at the Satyagraha Mandap near Raj Ghat in New Delhi saw cultural performances by NCC cadets from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

    Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said, "I have no hesitation in saying that NCC is not only the biggest uniformed organisation but also one of the most talented youth organisations. I must thank Asianet News Network for taking the lead on this great moment in our history; it will not happen again. And Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a watershed moment in our history when we look back on where we have reached -- and we have made tremendous strides that we can be proud of." 

    "But I think this is just the beginning. What stands ahead of us is actually the glorious period of India, and this glorious period is actually going to be shaped by young people. With its young demography, India has a unique advantage that no other country in the world has. And in this young demography, NCC cadets are going to make a huge difference in shaping how the future of this country is going to be," he added.

    "I applaud Asianet News Network for joining the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and taking to various parts of the country. This yatra went to several states, looked at various important monuments and places of national importance, and I am absolutely sure that similar activities should reverberate in every part of the country so that the youth becomes a more integral part of the new India that we are trying to shape," the defence secretary said.

    Also Watch: India@75 moments: The non-cooperation movement of 1920

    Also Watch: India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 7:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour sales skyrocket; wholesale traders struggling to keep up with demand - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour sales skyrocket; wholesale traders struggling to keep up with demand

    Delhi HC allows Vivo-linked entities to operate bank accounts, but... - adt

    Delhi HC allows Vivo-linked entities to operate bank accounts, but...

    Railway pantry staff allegedly throws man out of moving train for argument over water bottle - adt

    Railway pantry staff allegedly throws man out of moving train for argument over water bottle

    Every word is heard and never countered, says PM Modi as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu - adt

    Every word is heard and never countered, says PM Modi as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to outgoing VP

    Kapil Sibal's 'no hope from Supreme Court' jibe stokes controversy

    Kapil Sibal's 'no hope from Supreme Court' jibe stokes controversy

    Recent Stories

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour sales skyrocket; wholesale traders struggling to keep up with demand - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour sales skyrocket; wholesale traders struggling to keep up with demand

    Hot pictures Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy midriff in crop top baggy pants slays Monday fashion drb

    Hot pictures: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy midriff in crop top, baggy pants; slays Monday fashion

    Want to have sexy toned legs like Malaika Arora Here's one yoga asana bollywood actress swears by snt

    Want to have sexy, toned legs like Malaika Arora? Here's one yoga asana she swears by

    AP ICET Result 2022: APSCHE announces result; know how to download rank card here - adt

    AP ICET Result 2022: APSCHE announces result; know how to download rank card here

    Delhi HC allows Vivo-linked entities to operate bank accounts, but... - adt

    Delhi HC allows Vivo-linked entities to operate bank accounts, but...

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon