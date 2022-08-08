Asianet News Network-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra enters final phase

The Asianet News Network-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra has entered its final phase from Raj Ghat in New Delhi. Asianet News Network is proud to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the National Cadet Corps. The yatra reflected upon our nation's great achievements in the past 75 years and helped draw up a roadmap of where the country should be when it turns 100.

The Asianet News Network-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra, which saw 150 cadets of the National Cadet Corps travel through important historical spots, defence institutions and centres of excellence across the nation, entered its final phase in New Delhi.

Aimed at presenting the treasure trove of culture and heritage to the youth, the Vajra Jayanti Yatra reflected upon our nation's great achievements in the past 75 years and helped draw up a roadmap of where the country should be when it turns 100. The Yatra, which has been organised in association with the Ministry of Defence and the National Cadet Corps, was flagged off by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on June 14. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot flagged the second leg on July 20.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar was the chief guest at the event. Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra and NCC Director General Lt General Gurbirpal Singh were also present at the event.

In his remarks, Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra said, "We themed the yatra as 'Pracheen Bharat' to 'Navbharat'. That was the theme we started with. I am really grateful that we have received such fantastic help from the NCC headquarters and local NCC units across the country and the defence ministry for making this happen. And I thank each one of you for making it a success. We will have a full programme, which will show you the entire depth of this yatra and how culturally-rich this country is. The cadets would return with the experience that very few people in this country can have."

"I am so happy that they (cadets) are the ones getting this experience. I hope that these bright cadets, who are our future and have learnt so much in this yatra, will return to their homes and spread the word among their friends and family about how good this country is. They should drive home the importance of discipline for the nation's growth. I can say for sure that we are in very safe hands," he added.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a watershed moment in our history'

The event at the Satyagraha Mandap near Raj Ghat in New Delhi saw cultural performances by NCC cadets from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said, "I have no hesitation in saying that NCC is not only the biggest uniformed organisation but also one of the most talented youth organisations. I must thank Asianet News Network for taking the lead on this great moment in our history; it will not happen again. And Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a watershed moment in our history when we look back on where we have reached -- and we have made tremendous strides that we can be proud of."

"But I think this is just the beginning. What stands ahead of us is actually the glorious period of India, and this glorious period is actually going to be shaped by young people. With its young demography, India has a unique advantage that no other country in the world has. And in this young demography, NCC cadets are going to make a huge difference in shaping how the future of this country is going to be," he added.

"I applaud Asianet News Network for joining the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and taking to various parts of the country. This yatra went to several states, looked at various important monuments and places of national importance, and I am absolutely sure that similar activities should reverberate in every part of the country so that the youth becomes a more integral part of the new India that we are trying to shape," the defence secretary said.

