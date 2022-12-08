Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As Himachal Pradesh Congress near victory, party fears BJP's 'Operation Lotus'; likely to fly out MLAs

    The Congress in the hill state fears the BJP's "Operation Lotus", a code for PM Narendra Modi's party getting MLAs to switch loyalties and toppling Opposition parties' governments - a fate the Congress suffered in Madhya Pradesh.

    As Himachal Pradesh Congress nears victory, party fears BJP's 'Operation Lotus'; likely to fly out MLAs AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

    While the Congress in Himachal Pradesh is all set to mark its victory by a slender margin, the party is already gathering its flock to fly them out of the state, away from possible poaching attempts by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is reportedly said that the candidates may be taken to Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, the only two states where the Congress is in power in the country.

    Candidates on the winning path have already started reaching state unit chief Pratibha Singh's home in Shimla. Chandigarh, 90 km away, may be a pitstop before the group is flown out.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Know who won, who lost the polls

    Reacting to a question regarding the same, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "I will be going to Himachal as I am the party observer there. We'll not bring them (MLAs) here. But we do have to ensure our people are kept together. The BJP can go to any lengths." 

    The Congress in the hill state fears the BJP's "Operation Lotus", a code for PM Narendra Modi's party getting MLAs to switch loyalties and toppling Opposition parties' governments - a fate the Congress suffered in Madhya Pradesh.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur wins for 6th time by margin of over 20,000

    Over the past few years, Goa also witnessed a huge chunck of Congress MLAs moving to the BJP in two instances. Today it has already lost badly in PM Modi's home state and BJP bastion Gujarat; but it never expected to win there anyway.

    Himachal is essential to giving the party some confidence before the big 2024 contest for the Lok Sabha, barely 15 months away now.

    Three factions, however, are at play in Himachal — led by state chief Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition Sukhvinder Sukhu, and senior leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

    At 12:30, the Congress was ahead in 37 of the 68 seats — just ahead of the majority mark of 35 — while the BJP was at 26. Three Independents were leading, at least two of them former BJP leaders who had rebelled after being denied the party ticket.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: PM Modi to lead BJP's victory celebrations at Delhi today - adt

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: PM Modi to lead BJP's victory celebrations at Delhi today

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 BJP sweeps the state polls Know who won who lost it gcw

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP sweeps the state polls; Know who won, who lost

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Live winner loser complete list aap congress bjp AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Know who won, who lost the polls

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: 'Creating new record as..' claims Rajnath Singh after BJP's massive lead - adt

    'There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat': Rajnath Singh on Gujarat Election result

    With Gujarat's votes, AAP becoming national party, says Manish Sisodia - adt

    'With Gujarat's votes, AAP becoming national party,' says Manish Sisodia

    Recent Stories

    International cricket to debut in Raipur as BCCI announces schedule for Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia home series-ayh

    International cricket to debut in Raipur as BCCI announces schedule for SL, NZ, AUS home series

    Why India should be on your 2023 travel bucket list, find out here sur

    Why India should be on your 2023 travel bucket list, find out here

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: PM Modi to lead BJP's victory celebrations at Delhi today - adt

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: PM Modi to lead BJP's victory celebrations at Delhi today

    SHOCKING VIDEO Ram Gopal Varma licks kisses Ashu Reddy feet netizens call filmmaker Disgusting RBA

    SHOCKING VIDEO: Ram Gopal Varma licks, kisses Ashu Reddy's feet; netizens call filmmaker ‘Disgusting'

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 BJP sweeps the state polls Know who won who lost it gcw

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP sweeps the state polls; Know who won, who lost

    Recent Videos

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon