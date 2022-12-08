Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will the BJP once again win in Mandi district?

In Mandi district, there are as many as 10 assembly constituencies. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP won 9 out of 10 assembly seats in Mandi district while 1 seat went to others.

Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 was held in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The results of 10 assembly seats and the fate of the candidates in Mandi district will be announced soon.

In Darang assembly seat, the Congress has given ticket to Kaul Singh Thakur while the BJP has fielded Puran Chand Thakur while the Aam Aadmi Party fielded Sunita Thakur. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Darang seat was won by BJP's Jawahar Thakur.

In Dharampur assembly seat, the Congress decided to allow Chandrashekhar to contest in 2022 assembly election. While the BJP nominated Rajat Thakur, the AAP gave ticket to Rakesh Mandotra. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Dharampur assembly seat was won by BJP's Mahender Singh.

In Seraj assembly seat, the Congress has given ticket to Chet Ram Thakur while the BJP gave ticket to its CM candidate Jai Ram Thakur. The Aam Aadmi Party gave ticket to Geeta Nand Thalur. In 2017, BJP's Jai Ram Thakur had registered a major victory in the assembly polls.

In November this year, the hill state witnessed an intense campaign by BJP, in a bid to come back to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.