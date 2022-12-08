Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will the BJP once again win in Mandi district?

    In Mandi district, there are as many as 10 assembly constituencies. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP won 9 out of 10 assembly seats in Mandi district while 1 seat went to others.

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates who is winning from Mandi district AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 9:38 AM IST

    Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 was held in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The results of 10 assembly seats and the fate of the candidates in Mandi district will be announced soon.

    In Mandi district, there are as many as 10 assembly constituencies. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP won 9 out of 10 assembly seats in Mandi district while 1 seat went to others.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur leading by 3763 votes from Seraj constituency

    In Darang assembly seat, the Congress has given ticket to Kaul Singh Thakur while the BJP has fielded Puran Chand Thakur while the Aam Aadmi Party fielded Sunita Thakur. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Darang seat was won by BJP's Jawahar Thakur.

    In Dharampur assembly seat, the Congress decided to allow Chandrashekhar to contest in 2022 assembly election. While the BJP nominated Rajat Thakur, the AAP gave ticket to Rakesh Mandotra. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Dharampur assembly seat was won by BJP's Mahender Singh.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will the Congress once again win in Kinnaur district?

    In Seraj assembly seat, the Congress has given ticket to Chet Ram Thakur while the BJP gave ticket to its CM candidate Jai Ram Thakur. The Aam Aadmi Party gave ticket to Geeta Nand Thalur. In 2017, BJP's Jai Ram Thakur had registered a major victory in the assembly polls.

    In November this year, the hill state witnessed an intense campaign by BJP, in a bid to come back to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyclone Mandous: IMD issues rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry; check details - adt

    Cyclone Mandous: IMD issues rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry; check details

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates who is winning from Kullu district AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will the Congress once again win in Kullu district?

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates who is winning from Kinnaur district lahual and spiti assembly seats AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will the Congress once again win in Kinnaur district?

    Gujarat Election 2022: How many seats did each party win in 2017? know details - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: How many seats did each party win in 2017? know details

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates who is winning from Kangra district AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Congress leading on 10 seats of Kangra district; BJP on 5 seats

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Mandous: IMD issues rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry; check details - adt

    Cyclone Mandous: IMD issues rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry; check details

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report RBA

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report

    Year-ender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika, Samantha, Allu Arjun- 10 star Performers of 2022 RBA

    Year-ender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika, Samantha, Allu Arjun- 10 star Performers of 2022

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates who is winning from Kullu district AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will the Congress once again win in Kullu district?

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates who is winning from Kinnaur district lahual and spiti assembly seats AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will the Congress once again win in Kinnaur district?

    Recent Videos

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon