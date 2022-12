Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Know who won, who lost the polls

Nearly 55 lakh voters went to polling stations to decide the fate of the candidates and political parties in the hill state that has always maintained a trend of alternative government after five years.

Counting of votes is underway in Himachal Pradesh and the results will be announced today (December 8). The polling in 68 constituencies was conducted on November 12.

Some of the key constituencies where elections were closely contested this year are Seraj, Shimla Rural, Haroli, Dalhousie, Nadaun, Theog, Mandi, Sullah, Kangra, and Una.

As the counting of votes has already begun, here's a look at the candidates who are leading and trailing in all 68 constituencies.

Leading and trailing parties/candidates:

Congress: 33

BJP: 31

AAP: 0

Others: 4

Anni- Leading: Lokendar Kumar (BJP) Trailing: Bansi Lal (Congress)

Arki - Leading: Rajender (Independent) Trailing: Sanjay Kumar (Independent)

Bharmour - Leading: Thakur Singh Bharmouri (Congress) Trailing Candidate: Dr. Janak Raj (BJP)

Baijnath - Leading: Kishori Lal (Congress) Trailing: Vishesh (Independent)

Banjar - Leading: Surender Shourie (BJP) Trailing: Hiteshwar Singh (Independent)

Balh - Leading: Inder Singh (BJP) Trailing: Prakash Chaudhary (Congress)

Bhoranj - Leading: Dr. Anil Dhiman (BJP) Trailing: Suresh Kumar (Congress)

Barsar - Leading: Maya Sharma (BJP) Trailing: Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Congress)

Bilaspur - Leading: Bumber Thakur (Congress) Trailing: Amar Nath (BSP)

Bhattiyat - Leading: Kuldeep Singh Pathania (INC) Trailing: Nirmal Singh (Independent)

Churah - Leading: Hans Raj (BJP) Trailing: Yashwant Singh (Congress)

Chamba - Leading: Neelam Nayyar (BJP) Trailing: Neeraj Nayar (Congress)

Chintpurni - Leading: Sudarshan Singh Babloo (Congress) Trailing: Balbir Singh (BJP)

Chopal - Leading: Sh. Rajneesh Kimta (Congress) Trailing: Bhagat Lal (BSP)

Dalhousie - Leading: Dhavinder Singh (BJP) Trailing: Asha Kumari (Congress)

Dehra - Leading: Hoshyar Singh (Independent) Trailing: Harbans Singh (BSP)

Dharamshala - Leading: Sudhir Sharma (Congress) Trailing: Rakesh Kumar (BJP)

Sarang - Leading: Trailing:

Dharampur - Leading: Rajat Thakur (BJP) Trailing: Chander Shekhar (Independent)

Doon - Leading: Paramjeet Singh Pammi (BJP) Trailing: Ram Kumar (Congress)

Fatehpur - Leading: Bhawani Singh Pathania (Congress) Trailing: Dr. Ashok Kumar Somal (Independent)

Gagret - Leading: Chaitanya Sharma (Congress) Trailing: Rajesh Thakur (BJP)

Ghumarnin - Leading: Rajesh Dharmani (Congress) Trailing: Rajinder Garg (BJP)

Hamirpur - Leading: Ashish Sharma (Independent) Trailing: Pushpinder Verma (Congress)

Haroli - Leading: Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress) Trailing: Naresh Kumar (BSP)

Indora - Leading: Malender Rajan (Congress) Trailing: Reeta Devi (BJP)

Jawali - Leading: Sanjay Guleria (BJP) Trailing: Chander Kumar (Congress)

Jaswan-Pragpur - Leading: Bikram Singh (BJP) Trailing: Surinder Singh Mankotia (Congress)

Jawalamukhi - Leading: Sanjay Rattan (Congress) Trailing: Ravinder Singh (BJP)

Jaisingpur - Leading: Ravinder Kumar Dhiman (BJP) Trailing: Dr. Kehar Singh (Independent)

Jogindernagar - Leading: Prakash Prem Kumar (BJP) Trailing: Thakur Surender Pal (Congress)

Shanduta - Leading: Trailing:

Jubbal – Kotkhai - Leading: Chetan Singh Bragta (BJP) Trailing: Rohit Thakur (Congress)

Kandra - Leading: Pawan Kumar Kajal (BJP) Trailing: Amit Verma (Independent)

Kullu - Leading: Sunder Singh Thakur (Congress) Trailing: Narotam Singh (BJP)

Karsog - Leading: Deep Raj (BJP) Trailing: Mahesh Raj (Congress)

Kutle Har - Leading: Davinder Kumar (Congress) Trailing: Virender Kanwar (BJP)

Kasauli - Leading: Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress) Trailing: Vinod Sultanpuri (BSP)

Kasumpti - Leading: Anirudh Singh (Congress) Trailing: Suresh Bhardwaj (BJP)

Kinnaur - Leading: Jagat Singh Negi (Congress) Trailing: Surat Negi (BJP)

Lahaul+Spiti - Leading: Ravi Thakur (Congress) Trailing: Dr.Ram Lal Markanda (BJP)

Manali - Leading: Bhuvneshwar Gaur (Congress) Trailing: Govind Singh Thakur (BJP)

Mandi - Leading: Anil Sharma (BJP) Trailing: Praveen Kumar (Independent)

Nurpur - Leading: Ranbir Singh (BJP) Trailing: Ajay Mahajan (Congress)

Nagrota - Leading: R.S. Bali (Congress) Trailing: Arun Kumar (BJP)

Nachan - Leading: Vinod Kumar (BJP) Trailing: Naresh Kumar (Congress)

Nadaun - Leading: Sukhvinder Singh (Congress) Trailing: Vijay Kumar (BJP)

Nalagarh - Leading: K. L. Thakur (Independent) Trailing: Lakhwinder Singh Rana (BJP)

Nahan - Leading: Ajay Solanki (Congress) Trailing: Dr. Rajeev Bindal (BJP)

Palampur - Leading: Trilok Kapoor (BJP) Trailing: Ashish Butail (Congress)

Pachhad - Leading: Reena (BJP) Trailing: Dayal Pyari (Congress)

Paonta Sahib - Leading: Sukh Ram (BJP) Trailing: Manish Kumar Thakur (AAP)

Rampur - Leading: Nand Lal (Congress) Trailing: Kaul Singh (BJP)

Rohru - Leading: Mohan Lal Brakta (Congress) Trailing: Shashi Bala (BJP)

Sullah - Leading: Vipin Singh Parmar (BJP) Trailing: Chander Bhan (Independent)

Shahpur - Leading: Trailing:

Sunder Nagar - Leading: Rakesh Kumar (Congress) Trailing: Thakur Singh (Independent)

Seraj - Leading: Jai Ram Thakur (BJP) Trailing: Mahender Rana (CPM)

Sarkaghat - Leading: Pawan Kumar (Congress) Trailing: Munish Sharma (Independent)

Sujanpur - Leading: Trailing:

Sri Naina Deviji - Leading: Ram Lal Thakur (Congress) Trailing: Randhir Sharma (BJP)

Sola - Leading: Dhani Ram Shandil (Congress) Trailing: Rajesh Kashyap (BJP)

Sri Renukaji - Leading: Narain Singh (BJP) Trailing: Vinay Kumar (Congress)

Shillai - Leading: Harshwardhan Chauhan (Congress) Trailing: Baldev Singh (BJP)

Shimla - Leading: Harish Janartha (Congress) Trailing: Sanjay Sood (BJP)

Shimla rural - Leading: Vikramaditya Singh (Congress) Trailing: Ravi Kumar Mehta (BJP)

Theog - Leading: Ajay Shyam (BJP) Trailing: Amit Mehta (Independent)

Una - Leading: Satpal Singh Satti (BJP) Trailing: Satpal Singh Raizada (Congress)

While Congress wishes to revive its lost glory in the state, the incumbent BJP is toiling hard to remain in power by breaking the 30-year-old trend of alternative governments. The AAP is looking to emerge as a new alternative in the state.