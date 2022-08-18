Army jawan robbed, shot dead during robbery bid in Patna

The army jawan, who was heading to railway station to catch a train, resisted the snatching bid following which he was shot dead by the robbers in Patna. The soldier has been identified as Babul Kumar.

An Army jawan was robbed in Bihar's Kankarbagh and then shot dead by miscreants on Thursday. The event happened on Thursday morning while the soldier was travelling to the train station. The miscreants stopped the Army soldier as he was riding his bike towards the railroad to inquire about the route to the Patna railway junction. The assailants suddenly attempted to steal the jawan's bag.

When the Army soldier fought the attempted grab, theassailants opened fire, instantly killing him. Police have now returned the body of the jawan to his home village following the post-mortem. The soldier has been identified as Babul Kumar. Originally a resident of Raghopur’ Chandpura village, he was on his way to the train station. Police stated that they are looking into the situation and examining the CCTV video in order to find any information regarding the assailants.

"The jawan and his cousin brother were riding a bike to the train station. Unknown assailants stopped them and inquired about the location of Patna Railway Station before shooting the jawan to death," said Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, SSP for Patna.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a man shot and killed a girl while she was heading to coaching in the Patna bypass area. A CCTV camera caught the entire episode. The accused was shown on film sneaking up behind the girl and shooting her in the head.

Reports state that the girl, a ninth-grade student and the daughter of a vegetable vendor, was shot purportedly for rejecting the boy's proposal of marriage. The young woman is receiving treated. Her health is serious, according to doctors. According to police, the shooter has been identified and will be apprehended shortly.

