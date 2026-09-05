Apple CEO John Ternus has sparked a debate online not because of an elaborate professional profile on LinkedIn, but because of how remarkably little his page reveals.

Apple CEO John Ternus has sparked a debate online not because of an elaborate professional profile on LinkedIn, but because of how little his page reveals. Ternus assumed the top job at Apple on September 1, succeeding Tim Cook after spending more than 25 years at the tech giant. Yet, despite becoming the head of one of the world's most influential companies, his LinkedIn profile still identifies him as Apple's vice president of hardware engineering.

His profile also provides scant details about his extensive career at Apple, despite his association with major products including the Apple Watch and AirPods.

For a top leader of a global technology powerhouse, Ternus' understated LinkedIn presence has surprised users accustomed to curated profiles packed with polished headshots, elaborate biographies and carefully documented achievements.

What is missing from John Ternus' LinkedIn profile?

John Ternus' LinkedIn page contains surprisingly little information about his professional trajectory. The profile lists his tenure at Apple and a four-year stint as an engineer at Virtual Research Inc. It also notes that Ternus holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Beyond his profile photograph and Apple being listed among his followed interests, however, there is little else to explore.

Even after taking over as Apple's CEO from Cook on September 1, Ternus' LinkedIn profile had not been updated to reflect the leadership transition.

Apple's own internal pages, meanwhile, were updated following the change at the top.