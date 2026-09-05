Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao accused Congress of divisive politics over the Haldwani 'purification' controversy. He said the party is misleading people on a non-issue and criticised the zero FIR registered by Karnataka Police.

BJP Accuses Congress of 'Divisive Politics'

Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao on Saturday accused the Congress of trying to rake up the Haldwani 'purification' controversy and mislead people, alleging that the party was indulging in divisive politics over an issue that had already been clarified by several BJP leaders. "The Congress party appears to be having no issue. So, they are now trying to rake up the old issue, that is, the Haldwani issue, and trying to mislead the people of this country with regard to the so-called purification ritual," Rao said.

He also referred to the alleged registration of a zero FIR by Karnataka Police against Uttarakhand BJP leaders and criticised the Congress over the development. "The Karnataka police appears to have registered a zero FIR against Uttarakhand BJP leaders. This is divisive politics by the Congress Party," the Telangana BJP chief said.

"There is no such purification issue, which has been clarified by many BJP leaders, but still the Congress party is making it an issue, a non-issue being blown out of proportion," he added.

Background of the Controversy

Rao's remarks come amid heightened political exchanges over the alleged 'shuddhikaran' ritual conducted at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground following a Congress rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 8. The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee has announced a massive demonstration and march in Dehradun on September 7 over the controversy. The march is scheduled to begin from Parade Ground and proceed towards the Chief Minister's residence.

The Congress has demanded action against those who allegedly conducted the purification ritual at the venue and has also sought action against Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt for allegedly justifying the act. The party has further demanded the withdrawal of the FIR registered against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning the controversy.

Kharge had also raised the matter in Parliament and written to Rajya Sabha Leader of the House JP Nadda, urging him to ensure action by the Uttarakhand government against those allegedly responsible for the ritual. In his letter, Kharge said the issue went beyond his position as Congress president and was linked to the experiences of people facing discrimination. He had also questioned why an FIR had not been registered against those allegedly involved in the incident.

Incident Details and Legal Actions

The controversy began after the Congress rally at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani, where members of a right-wing group later conducted a 'shuddhikaran' ritual. Congress leaders criticised the act and alleged that it had a caste dimension. The BJP, however, has rejected the allegations. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said there was no caste angle to the incident and accused Congress of attempting to create divisions.

On August 30, an FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint alleging that his remarks regarding the 'shuddhikaran yajna' had hurt the sentiments of members of the Scheduled Caste community. Police invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (ANI)

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