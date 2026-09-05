On Teachers' Day, BJP President Nitin Nabin inaugurated a statue of Acharya Kishore Kunal at his alma mater, Gyan Niketan School in Patna. He spoke about his personal connection to the school and also commented on the ongoing flood situation in Bihar.

Marking Teachers' Day 2026, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday inaugurated a statue of Late Acharya Kishore Kunal at Gyan Niketan School, the place where he received his early education and participated in the Teachers' Day programme there.

Speaking to reporters, Nabin reflected on the significance of the occasion, recalling his association with the school. "Having a program with the principal of the school where I received my primary education, and that too on Teachers' Day, is a very different experience and a distinct feeling... I was enrolled in the very first batch, and Gyan Niketan began its journey in Kankarbagh," he said. Nabin noted the school's legacy over the years, stating, "Today, many young students from Bihar, through Gyan Niketan, have achieved success across the country, bringing pride not only to this school but to the entire state of Bihar."

Statue to inspire students

On the newly inaugurated statue, he said, "I believe it will greatly inspire the children at this school -- to become strong officers who communicate effectively with society and social workers who bring everyone together with the grand objective of leaving a legacy for which society will always remember them." He further highlighted his personal connection to the school and how a child's early years remain with them throughout their lives. "I have had the opportunity to visit my school today on the occasion of Teachers' Day. My personal bond with this school is distinct. I feel that the initial years a child spends in school are always unforgettable," Nabin said.

In a warm interaction, Nabin offered treats to students during the programme.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India every year on September 5 to honour teachers and recognise their contribution to education and nation-building. The day marks the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned philosopher, scholar and teacher. His contribution to education and public life is remembered on the occasion.

Comments on Bihar flood situation

Nabin also spoke about the ongoing flood situation in Bihar, emphasizing that Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is actively monitoring the rising water levels. "The Chief Minister himself is constantly monitoring the flood situation. The government is fully focused... The Prime Minister also takes cognisance of every issue from the Central Government, especially the disaster issue. Our sole concern is that the government stands fully for the people..."

The flood situation in Bihar's Saran district remained serious on Friday as rising water levels in the Ganga, Saryu and Gandak rivers inundated several villages in the diara and low-lying areas, disrupting normal life and leaving boats as the primary mode of transport in several affected areas. (ANI)