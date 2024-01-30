Apologise to India and PM Modi, Maldives Opposition tells President Mohammed Muizzu (WATCH)

Maldivian Opposition Jumhooree Party leader, Qasim Ibrahim, has called on President Mohammed Muizzu to formally apologize to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for his comments following the China trip.

Qasim Ibrahim, leader of Maldivian Opposition Jumhooree Party, has urged President Mohammed Muizzu to issue a formal apology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for his comments following the trip to China.

In his statement, the Opposition leader emphasized the importance of diplomatic considerations when discussing neighbouring countries. He highlighted President Solih's decision to ban the "India Out" campaign, acknowledging the responsibility to maintain positive relations.

The leader also addressed concerns raised by former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen, stressing the necessity of not nullifying the Presidential Decree as it would adversely impact the nation.

The Opposition leader urged President Muizzu not to proceed with nullification and called for a formal apology to the Indian government and Prime Minister Modi for his comments following the China trip.