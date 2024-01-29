Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maldives Opposition to seek impeachment of President Mohd Muizzu

    As of now, 34 members, including representatives from both the MDP and Democrats, have given their support to the motion for the impeachment of the president.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) parliamentary group has agreed to submit an impeachment motion against President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. To note, MDP has a majority in the parliament. As of now, 34 members, including representatives from both the MDP and Democrats, have given their support to the motion for the impeachment of the president.

    The MDP, in collaboration with The Democrats, an opposition party, has reportedly garnered enough signatures to set in motion an impeachment against President Muizzu. Local media sources quoted MDP leaders, citing the deterioration of diplomatic relations with India as a key factor prompting the motion against the current government.

    Former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's MDP currently holds control of the parliament, while President Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC), affiliated with the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), lacks a parliamentary majority. Notably, recent revisions to the parliament's regulations grant MDP the authority to initiate an impeachment against Muizzu without requiring support from minority parties. With 56 MDP members in the current parliamentary session, 54 votes are needed for a successful impeachment, following the amended regulations.

    The impeachment proceedings swiftly follow viral videos depicting clashes inside the Maldivian Parliament just 24 hours earlier. The confrontations erupted over differences regarding the approval of four members of President Muizzu's pro-China cabinet. The main opposition MDP opted to withhold parliamentary approval for these members, triggering a protest by pro-government MPs that obstructed the parliamentary session.

    A video circulating on social media captures the intense physical altercation among MPs near the speaker's chair during the parliamentary upheaval. The events underline the deepening political tensions and highlight the opposition's concerns over the government's handling of key diplomatic relationships, particularly with India. As the impeachment motion unfolds, the political landscape in the Maldives is marked by increasing polarization and confrontations within the parliamentary setting.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
