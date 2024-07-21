Another train derailment in India: Alwar-Mathura goods train derails, no injuries amid surge in accidents

The derailment, which unfolded on a side line of the yard, did not affect the main Delhi-Alwar route. By 9 am, officials had cleared the track, and normal railway operations resumed. Despite the dramatic visuals of the incident circulating widely on social media, the response from the authorities ensured minimal disruption.

In a concerning trend of train accidents across India, another incident took place early Sunday morning (July 21) when a goods train derailed on the Mathura-Alwar railway track. The derailment, which took place around 2:30 am, involved three coaches but, fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The derailment, which unfolded on a side line of the yard, did not affect the main Delhi-Alwar route. By 9 am, officials had cleared the track, and normal railway operations resumed. Despite the dramatic visuals of the incident circulating widely on social media, the response from the authorities ensured minimal disruption.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern of train derailments that have plagued India in recent days. Earlier this month, a goods train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, disrupting the Ghaziabad-Moradabad section.

Approximately 12 coaches went off the tracks in the Kalyanpura area, causing significant delays on the Lucknow-Delhi railway route. Speaking to reporters, Rajkumar Singh, DRM of Moradabad said, "We have reached the site and are prioritizing the restoration of traffic as soon as possible."

Adding to the series of unfortunate events, several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, leaving at least four dead and several others injured. Reports said that at least six coaches derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations.

Additionally, on Friday, a wagon of a goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat. While there were no injuries reported, the train was re-railed by 5:39 pm, over two hours after the derailment occurred at 3:05 pm. The Western Railway's Mumbai division also reported a derailment of a trolley wheel inside the Dungri station yard. However, this incident did not affect the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

The frequent occurrence of such accidents has raised concerns about railway safety, especially as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewing safety issues at the Western Railway headquarters during these incidents.

