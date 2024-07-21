Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Another train derailment in India: Alwar-Mathura goods train derails, no injuries amid surge in accidents

    The derailment, which unfolded on a side line of the yard, did not affect the main Delhi-Alwar route. By 9 am, officials had cleared the track, and normal railway operations resumed. Despite the dramatic visuals of the incident circulating widely on social media, the response from the authorities ensured minimal disruption.

    Another train derailment in India: Alwar-Mathura goods train derails, no injuries amid surge in accidents AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    In a concerning trend of train accidents across India, another incident took place early Sunday morning (July 21) when a goods train derailed on the Mathura-Alwar railway track. The derailment, which took place around 2:30 am, involved three coaches but, fortunately, no casualties were reported.

    The derailment, which unfolded on a side line of the yard, did not affect the main Delhi-Alwar route. By 9 am, officials had cleared the track, and normal railway operations resumed. Despite the dramatic visuals of the incident circulating widely on social media, the response from the authorities ensured minimal disruption.

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav joins TMC's Martyrs' Day rally as Mamata Banerjee showcases post-poll strength (WATCH)

    This incident is part of a troubling pattern of train derailments that have plagued India in recent days. Earlier this month, a goods train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, disrupting the Ghaziabad-Moradabad section.

    Approximately 12 coaches went off the tracks in the Kalyanpura area, causing significant delays on the Lucknow-Delhi railway route. Speaking to reporters, Rajkumar Singh, DRM of Moradabad said, "We have reached the site and are prioritizing the restoration of traffic as soon as possible."

    Adding to the series of unfortunate events, several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, leaving at least four dead and several others injured. Reports said that at least six coaches derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations.

    Additionally, on Friday, a wagon of a goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat. While there were no injuries reported, the train was re-railed by 5:39 pm, over two hours after the derailment occurred at 3:05 pm. The Western Railway's Mumbai division also reported a derailment of a trolley wheel inside the Dungri station yard. However, this incident did not affect the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    The frequent occurrence of such accidents has raised concerns about railway safety, especially as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewing safety issues at the Western Railway headquarters during these incidents.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 2:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Congress is a golmaal government says MP Shobha Karandlaje vkp

    'Karnataka Congress is a ‘Golmaal’ government': MP Shobha Karandlaje

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav joins TMC's Martyrs' Day rally as Mamata Banerjee showcases post-poll strength (WATCH) AJR

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav joins TMC's Martyrs' Day rally as Mamata Banerjee showcases post-poll strength (WATCH)

    Conspiracy to murder Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal': AAP MP Sanjay Singh after L-G's 'food' charge AJR

    'Conspiracy to murder Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal': AAP MP Sanjay Singh after L-G's 'food' charge

    Nipah virus claims 14-year-old's life in Kerala's Malappuram anr

    Nipah virus claims 14-year-old's life in Kerala's Malappuram

    Asianet News Exclusive: Life in a kennel; Migrant labour found living in doghouse in Ernakulam anr

    Asianet News Exclusive: 'Life in a kennel'; Migrant labour found living in doghouse in Ernakulam

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Congress is a golmaal government says MP Shobha Karandlaje vkp

    'Karnataka Congress is a ‘Golmaal’ government': MP Shobha Karandlaje

    6 factors how the budget impacts stock market in India RKK

    6 factors how the budget impacts stock market in India

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav joins TMC's Martyrs' Day rally as Mamata Banerjee showcases post-poll strength (WATCH) AJR

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav joins TMC's Martyrs' Day rally as Mamata Banerjee showcases post-poll strength (WATCH)

    Fans heartbroken as Hardik Pandya makes first public appearance after divorce with Natasa Stankovic WATCH vkp

    Fans heartbroken as Hardik Pandya makes first public appearance after divorce with Natasa Stankovic (WATCH)

    EXPLAINED: What is Grey Divorce? What factors does it depend upon? RKK

    EXPLAINED: What is Grey Divorce? What factors does it depend upon?

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon