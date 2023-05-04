Another online fraud! Mumbai man loses Rs 1.3 crore while trying to earn money by liking YouTube clips

In another such incident, a Mumbai resident was allegedly duped of Rs 1.3 crore after scammers said that they will pay for liking YouTube videos. The scammers, allegedly, told the victim that he would earn Rs 5,000 to 7,000 per day.

People are losing millions of rupees after trusting strangers and making internet payments. Various scams have been reported in recent months, despite officials warning people to be cautious before making any kind of online payment. In another case, a Mumbai resident was reportedly tricked out of Rs 1.3 crore by fraudsters who claimed to pay for liking YouTube videos. The fraudsters allegedly promised the victim Rs 5,000 to 7,000 every day. The victim, who is 47 years old, works for a marketing firm.

According to media reports, the cyber frauds enticed the victim by offering large payments for viewing and like YouTube videos, and persuaded her to deposit money into 25 different bank accounts between January and March of this year.

Also Read | Gurugram woman becomes victim of online movie review scam, loses Rs 76 lakh; Here's what happened

A cop who is probing the matter said that the complainant had got a WhatsApp message asking him if he was interested in a part time job that could earn him between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per day. During the conversation, the message sender explained that he would send YouTube videos, and his job would be to watch, like, and screenshot them before sending them to the same WhatsApp number.

The victim was asked to pay Rs 5,000 as registration and other fees. He then received a link of a YouTube video and followed instructions. He also received Rs 10,000 in his account. The victim was then requested to join a Telegram channel, and the accused promised him that he would be assigned various jobs that would earn him a large sum of money. The complaint was persuaded and joined the Telegram group.

Also Read | Rs 8.30 lakh lost while shopping online: How 70-year-old woman's towel-buying spree went south

"He was asked to put money down as an investment and was given various tasks to complete. The accused told him he'd make a lot of money once he finished the tasks," the police stated.

It wasn't until the complaint requested a refund of his invested money and profit that he realised he had been misled. The con artist claimed that he had not done his job well and wanted additional money. At this point, the complainant filed a FIR. A police probe found that the complainant had sent money in 25 different bank accounts.

Also Read | UPI viral scam: Fraudsters steal Rs 1 crore from 81 users in Mumbai; know their modus operandi