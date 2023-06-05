Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Another goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh (WATCH)

    Another freight train, en route to Bargarh from Dunguri in Odisha, derailed near Mendhapali of Bargarh district on Monday. 

    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Days after the Balasore train tragedy which shook the entire nation, another train has reportedly derailed in Odisha. The incident has been reported from Bargarh district. The train was transporting limestones. Police have already reached the spot and begun a probe and no casualty has been reported so far.

    The reason for the derailment is not yet clear.  The Indian Railways clarified that Monday's derailment had nothing to do with them as it was a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri limestone mines and ACC's cement plant at Bargarh.

    The derailment of the goods train comes three days after the Coromandel tragedy, one of the most devastating train crash in India since Independence. The disaster, which was most likely caused by a "signalling failure," has been requested to be investigated by the CBI by Railway Minister Ashwini Vainshnaw.

    After the rails, which had been severely damaged by the three-train crash, were rebuilt, passenger train service at the Baganaga railway station was resumed on Monday. On both tracks of the main line, services started up about 51 hours after the severe incident.

