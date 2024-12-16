Karnataka HC orders: No action against vehicles without HSRP until further direction

The Karnataka High Court has ordered no action against vehicle owners without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) until further notice. With the December 31 deadline approaching, the Transport Department will focus on awareness campaigns, as 1.44 crore old vehicles are yet to comply.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

In a major relief to vehicle owners across the state, the Karnataka High Court has instructed the Transport Department not to take any action against those who have not installed High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).  

This interim decision means vehicle owners will not face strict action until the court provides further directions. The Transport Department, which was prepared to act against non-compliant vehicles, has now been asked to halt any enforcement for the time being.  

Karnataka govt to raise awareness on HSRP number plates as December 31 deadline looms

The court has emphasised the importance of creating awareness among vehicle owners about HSRP rather than penalizing them. The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) stated that they will now focus on spreading awareness about the HSRP scheme. Camps will be organized at taluk and district levels to educate people and facilitate the installation process.  

The Transport Department has set December 31 as the deadline for vehicle owners to install HSRP. After this, any decision on enforcement will depend on the court’s instructions. Meanwhile, a petition regarding HSRP installation is being heard in the Karnataka High Court, which has prompted these interim measures.  

Over the past one and a half years, the department has extended the HSRP installation deadline five times. So far, 56.4 lakh vehicles have been equipped with HSRP plates. However, around 1.44 crore old vehicles in the state are yet to comply.  

The lack of awareness among motorists is a major hurdle. Most vehicle owners have shown little interest in installing the plates, and the department has admitted to not conducting any significant awareness campaigns until now.  

Karnataka HSRP installation deadline looms: Govt warns of possible vehicle impoundment for repeat offenders

In a bid to meet the deadline, the department has decided to prioritize awareness campaigns. Officials have assured that for now, the focus will remain on educating vehicle owners about the importance of HSRP rather than penalizing them.  

This development has provided much-needed relief to vehicle owners who were concerned about facing penalties. 

