Vijay Diwas 2024: What happened during India-Pakistan war in 1971? FACTS

Vijay Diwas, observed on December 16, commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. The war, triggered by Pakistan's oppression of East Pakistan, ended with the surrender of over 90,000 Pakistani troops.

Vijay Diwas 2024: What happened during India-Pakistan war in 1971? FACTS
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Vijay Diwas, observed on December 16, is a significant day in Indian history, marking the victory of India over Pakistan in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. On this day, the Pakistani forces in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) officially surrendered to the Indian military, leading to the creation of the independent nation of Bangladesh.

The 1971 war lasted for 13 days, concluding on December 16. The Pakistan Army surrendered to India, with more than 90,000 soldiers laying down their arms. It was hailed as India's "greatest victory," solidifying the nation's status as a regional power.

Let's try to understand some major facts about the 1971 war:

1. The conflict was triggered by the Bangladesh Liberation War, which stemmed from the oppressive actions of West Pakistan towards East Pakistan and its rejection of election outcomes. On March 26, 1971, the people of East Pakistan declared their independence, with India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, offering support for their struggle.

2. The 1971 war was a military confrontation between India and Pakistan, beginning on December 3, 1971, when Pakistan launched airstrikes on Indian Air Force bases. In retaliation, the Indian Army intervened to support Bengali nationalist groups fighting for independence in East Pakistan.

3. The war erupted due to the military regime in Pakistan, under General Yahya Khan, perpetrating widespread violence against the people of East Pakistan. On December 4, 1971, India launched Operation Trident, a surprise attack by the Indian Navy on the Karachi port.

4. In East Pakistan, the Mukti Bahini guerrillas joined forces with the Indian military to fight against Pakistani troops. Meanwhile, India's Southern Command defended the country's borders from Pakistani actions. Indian forces achieved notable victories in the battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali, where they successfully repelled Pakistani armored units.

5.  On December 14, the Indian Air Force targeted a meeting attended by Pakistan’s East governor, creating widespread panic. This strike set the stage for the surrender process, which culminated on December 16, 1971, when approximately 93,000 Pakistani soldiers laid down their arms.

6. On December 16, 1971, Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation, previously known as East Pakistan. The conflict resulted in the martyrdom of around 3,900 Indian soldiers, with approximately 9,851 more wounded.

