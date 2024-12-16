Bengaluru to resume towing for no-parking violations, motorists warned

The Karnataka government is resuming towing operations in Bengaluru for vehicles parked in no-parking zones due to traffic congestion. Temporary towing has already begun near Majestic, with plans to expand citywide. Motorists will face towing and fines, as authorities aim to reduce parking violations and improve traffic flow.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Motorists in Bengaluru, beware! The Karnataka government is all set to resume vehicle towing across the city for those who park in no-parking zones. This move comes as a stern warning for residents who often leave their vehicles unattended in restricted areas, causing traffic congestion.  

The police department has chalked out plans to reintroduce towing throughout Bengaluru, aiming to bring order to the city's chaotic parking situation. Temporary towing operations have already been launched around the Majestic area, and officials have confirmed that the initiative will soon expand to cover the entire city.  

For the past three years, Bengaluru residents have enjoyed relief from the towing menace. Earlier, the government had assured that the towing system would not be reintroduced in the city. However, escalating parking violations and traffic congestion have forced authorities to take stringent measures once again.  

Motorists who park their vehicles in no-parking zones will not only face towing but will also be fined as per the law. The towing system, infamous for sparking chaos and complaints in the past, is being reintroduced with a stricter approach to discourage illegal parking.  

A police official revealed that parking violations have become a major hurdle in managing Bengaluru's traffic flow. “To ensure smooth traffic movement, we have decided to implement towing across the city. Temporary operations have already started, and full-scale enforcement will begin soon," the official added.  

Residents are advised to think twice before parking in restricted areas. The towing operations aim to bring much-needed discipline to the city's roads, which are often clogged due to unauthorized parking.  

The towing system's revival has already sparked concerns among motorists, who remember the hassles and controversies it caused in the past. However, the government is firm on its decision to resume towing to curb parking violations and reduce traffic congestion across Bengaluru.  

