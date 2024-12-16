Rain alert: Bengaluru and 8 other districts in Karnataka to witness rainfall for 2 days

Karnataka braces for rain as a Bay of Bengal depression is set to bring showers to nine districts, including Bengaluru, over two days. Cold weather with fog persists, while erratic rainfall disrupts farmers’ plans. The Meteorological Department urges caution amid unpredictable conditions.

Bengaluru: Even before the state fully recovers from the effects of Cyclone Fengal, another weather disturbance is set to bring more rain. A new depression in the Bay of Bengal will trigger rainfall in Karnataka over the next two days.

The state is experiencing cold weather accompanied by fog in several regions. According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is likely in nine districts, including Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Mandya. The rainy spell is expected to begin tomorrow and last for two days.

Parts of Bengaluru may experience cloudy skies throughout the day. Meanwhile, dry weather will persist in coastal Karnataka and the northern interior regions. However, occasional fog is likely in a few areas within the northern interior.

The erratic rainfall pattern continues to impact farmers across the state. While last year’s insufficient rain led to drought, this year’s rainfall refuses to let up even as December nears its end. With just a few weeks left for the new year, farmers depending on agriculture are facing challenges in planning their activities due to the unpredictable weather.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to prepare for the upcoming rainy spell while continuing to stay cautious of cold and foggy conditions in certain areas.

