Man run over by car and killed in Kerala's Pathanamthitta as part of gang war, police identify 3 suspects

A 24-year-old man, Ambadi, was killed in a gang war-related incident in Pathanamthitta's Ranni, with three accused identified: Ajoy, Sreekuttan, and Aravind.

Pathanamthitta: A young man, Ambadi (24), was killed in a gruesome incident in Mandamaruthi in Pathanamthitta's Ranni, last night. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, which is believed to be a result of an ongoing gang war.

According to the police, the incident occurred when two groups clashed in front of a Beverages Corporation outlet in Ranni. The argument escalated, and the groups returned in two cars, converging at Mandamaruthi.

When Ambadi, a native of Chethonkara, got out of one of the cars, the opposing gang deliberately hit him with their vehicle. The car then ran over Ambadi, resulting in his death.

The police have identified three accused in the case: Ajoy, Sreekuttan, and Aravind. After committing the crime, the accused abandoned their car and fled the scene.

Initially, it was believed to be an accidental death. However, further investigation revealed that it was part of a gang war.

