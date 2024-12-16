Man run over by car and killed in Kerala's Pathanamthitta as part of gang war, police identify 3 suspects

A 24-year-old man, Ambadi, was killed in a gang war-related incident in Pathanamthitta's Ranni, with three accused identified: Ajoy, Sreekuttan, and Aravind.

Man run over by car and killed in Kerala's Pathanamthitta as part of gang war, police identify 3 suspects dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

Pathanamthitta: A young man, Ambadi (24), was killed in a gruesome incident in Mandamaruthi in Pathanamthitta's Ranni, last night. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, which is believed to be a result of an ongoing gang war.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Win Win W 800 December 16 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

According to the police, the incident occurred when two groups clashed in front of a Beverages Corporation outlet in Ranni. The argument escalated, and the groups returned in two cars, converging at Mandamaruthi.

When Ambadi, a native of Chethonkara, got out of one of the cars, the opposing gang deliberately hit him with their vehicle. The car then ran over Ambadi, resulting in his death.

The police have identified three accused in the case: Ajoy, Sreekuttan, and Aravind. After committing the crime, the accused abandoned their car and fled the scene.

Initially, it was believed to be an accidental death. However, further investigation revealed that it was part of a gang war.

According to eyewitnesses, a dispute broke out between two groups in front of a Beverages Corporation outlet. After some time, the groups came back to Mandamaruthi and Ambadi was deliberately hit by a car, and the vehicle then ran over him, resulting in his death.

Also Read: Kerala: Centre launches probe into Rs 700 cr loan scam involving over 1,000 Malayalis at Kuwait's Gulf Bank

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple anr

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 800 December 16 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Win Win W 800 December 16 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala: Centre launches probe into Rs 700 crore loan scam involving over 1,000 Malayalis at Kuwait's Gulf Bank anr

Kerala: Centre launches probe into Rs 700 cr loan scam involving over 1,000 Malayalis at Kuwait's Gulf Bank

'Monumental loss to culture, humanity...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan mourns demise of Zakir Hussain anr

'Monumental loss to culture and humanity...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan mourns demise of Zakir Hussain

Kerala: 9 deaths in four months; Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway becomes high-risk accident zone

Kerala: 9 deaths in four months; Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway becomes high-risk accident zone

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition vkp

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police AJR

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on NTI

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on

Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple anr

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon