Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Another blow to cheetah conservation: Female cheetah's death in Kuno National Park raises concerns

    The series of cheetah deaths has raised concerns and prompted authorities to investigate the situation further to ascertain the causes behind these unfortunate occurrences. Preserving the cheetah population and ensuring their well-being has become an urgent priority for the park management and conservationists.

    Another blow to cheetah conservation: Female cheetah's death in Kuno National Park raises concerns AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    In yet another tragic incident, the Kuno National Park on Wednesday (August 2) witnessed the death of a female cheetah named Dhatri (Tiblisi). This marks the ninth fatality among the big cats in the park within a span of about five months. The park authorities promptly issued a press note acknowledging the unfortunate event and informed that a post-mortem examination is underway to determine the cause of death.

    The somber statistics reveal that out of the nine cheetahs that have perished at the Madhya Pradesh-based national park, three of them were cubs. Last year in September, the park had made headlines when it saw the reintroduction of 20 adult cheetahs that were brought in from Namibia and South Africa. Since then, four cubs had been born within the park, making it a ray of hope for the cheetah population.

    Manipur violence: 31 Opposition leaders meet President Murmu, demand PM Modi's visit to state

    However, the recent events have cast a dark shadow on this positive endeavor. In the past month alone, two male cheetahs, Tejas and Suraj, met untimely deaths. Tejas passed away on July 11 after failing to recover from a "traumatic shock" following a violent altercation with a female cheetah.

    The series of cheetah deaths has raised concerns and prompted authorities to investigate the situation further to ascertain the causes behind these unfortunate occurrences. Preserving the cheetah population and ensuring their well-being has become an urgent priority for the park management and conservationists. Efforts are being made to identify potential threats and address the challenges faced by the cheetahs to prevent further losses in the future.

    Gurugram mob attack: Cleric killed after refusing to leave mosque citing 'duty'

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aadhaar based birth and death registry idea most unique in the world AJR

    India's Aadhaar-based birth and death registry idea most unique in the world

    Life Mission case: SC grants interim bail to M Sivasankar on medical grounds for two months anr

    Life Mission case: SC grants interim bail to M Sivasankar on medical grounds for two months

    225 minute waiting time for 45 minute journey on Rapido app: Bengaluru man's tweet shocks netizens snt

    225-minute waiting time for 45 minute journey on Rapido app: Bengaluru man's tweet shocks netizens

    Unusual surgery in Bengaluru: 'Sack of marbles' growing on woman's scalp since childhood successfully removed snt

    Unusual surgery in Bengaluru: 'Sack of marbles' growing on woman's scalp since childhood successfully removed

    Manipur violence: 31 Opposition leaders meet President Murmu, demand PM Modi's visit to state AJR

    Manipur violence: 31 Opposition leaders meet President Murmu, demand PM Modi's visit to state

    Recent Stories

    Aadhaar based birth and death registry idea most unique in the world AJR

    India's Aadhaar-based birth and death registry idea most unique in the world

    7 tips to keep in mind for budget travel mis

    7 tips to keep in mind for budget travel

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her SEXY figure in multicoloured Bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her SEXY figure in multicoloured Bikini

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights MSW

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights

    Craving achaar? Relish these 7 tangy and spicy popular Indian pickles snt eai

    Craving achaar? Relish these 7 tangy and spicy popular Indian pickles

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon