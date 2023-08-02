Manipur violence: 31 Opposition leaders meet President Murmu, demand PM Modi's visit to state

This meeting took place amidst an ongoing impasse in Parliament, where the Opposition has been demanding a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.

A delegation of 31 leaders from the Opposition alliance INDIA, led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, held a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Manipur. During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum outlining their main demand: that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Manipur and take concrete actions to restore peace in the violence-affected state.

This meeting took place amidst an ongoing impasse in Parliament, where the Opposition has been demanding a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.

"After briefing President Murmu about the situation in Manipur, we submitted a memorandum to her. We provided details about the atrocities against women, rehabilitation efforts, and other conditions in Manipur," Kharge stated after the meeting. He emphasized their primary request for the Prime Minister's visit to the state to address the escalating situation and restore peace.

Kharge further mentioned that the President assured the MPs that she would carefully consider the demands put forward by the Opposition.

The delegation comprised 21 MPs from the INDIA alliance who had recently visited Manipur on July 29-30, along with the floor leaders of the INDIA parties. Their visit to the state aimed to assess the ground situation and interact with the affected communities directly.

As the situation in Manipur remains tense and unresolved, the Opposition continues to press for decisive action and engagement from the central government to address the escalating crisis.

Responding to the recent meeting of Opposition MPs with President Droupadi Murmu, BJP leader Sushil Modi accused the Opposition of avoiding participation in the parliamentary debate while engaging in other activities such as visiting Manipur and meeting the President.

Since the commencement of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, proceedings in both Houses have been disrupted by continuous disruptions from the Opposition, who have persistently demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the ruling BJP has agreed to a short-duration discussion on the Manipur situation and is ready to provide a response through Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Seeking the President's intervention in the matter, the opposition parties have been adamant about demanding the dismissal of the Biren Singh government in Manipur, holding it responsible for the ethnic violence that began on May 3.

The issue escalated significantly when a video of two tribal women being paraded naked surfaced, sparking public outrage. The state police faced criticism for the delay in registering an FIR related to the incident.

The delegation of 21 opposition MPs conducted an on-ground assessment by visiting the violence-affected areas in Manipur and holding interactions with people in relief camps situated in both the hills and the valley.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a participant in the opposition delegation to Manipur, described the situation in the state as "grave." The Opposition remains resolute in demanding accountability and a comprehensive response from the government to address the pressing concerns and restore peace in Manipur.