Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur violence: 31 Opposition leaders meet President Murmu, demand PM Modi's visit to state

    This meeting took place amidst an ongoing impasse in Parliament, where the Opposition has been demanding a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.

    Manipur violence: 31 Opposition leaders meet President Murmu, demand PM Modi's visit to state AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    A delegation of 31 leaders from the Opposition alliance INDIA, led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, held a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Manipur. During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum outlining their main demand: that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Manipur and take concrete actions to restore peace in the violence-affected state.

    This meeting took place amidst an ongoing impasse in Parliament, where the Opposition has been demanding a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.

    "After briefing President Murmu about the situation in Manipur, we submitted a memorandum to her. We provided details about the atrocities against women, rehabilitation efforts, and other conditions in Manipur," Kharge stated after the meeting. He emphasized their primary request for the Prime Minister's visit to the state to address the escalating situation and restore peace.

    Kharge further mentioned that the President assured the MPs that she would carefully consider the demands put forward by the Opposition.

    The delegation comprised 21 MPs from the INDIA alliance who had recently visited Manipur on July 29-30, along with the floor leaders of the INDIA parties. Their visit to the state aimed to assess the ground situation and interact with the affected communities directly.

    As the situation in Manipur remains tense and unresolved, the Opposition continues to press for decisive action and engagement from the central government to address the escalating crisis.

    Responding to the recent meeting of Opposition MPs with President Droupadi Murmu, BJP leader Sushil Modi accused the Opposition of avoiding participation in the parliamentary debate while engaging in other activities such as visiting Manipur and meeting the President.

    Since the commencement of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, proceedings in both Houses have been disrupted by continuous disruptions from the Opposition, who have persistently demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    However, the ruling BJP has agreed to a short-duration discussion on the Manipur situation and is ready to provide a response through Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Seeking the President's intervention in the matter, the opposition parties have been adamant about demanding the dismissal of the Biren Singh government in Manipur, holding it responsible for the ethnic violence that began on May 3.

    The issue escalated significantly when a video of two tribal women being paraded naked surfaced, sparking public outrage. The state police faced criticism for the delay in registering an FIR related to the incident.

    The delegation of 21 opposition MPs conducted an on-ground assessment by visiting the violence-affected areas in Manipur and holding interactions with people in relief camps situated in both the hills and the valley.

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a participant in the opposition delegation to Manipur, described the situation in the state as "grave." The Opposition remains resolute in demanding accountability and a comprehensive response from the government to address the pressing concerns and restore peace in Manipur.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gurugram mob attack: Cleric killed after refusing to leave mosque citing 'duty' AJR

    Gurugram mob attack: Cleric killed after refusing to leave mosque citing 'duty'

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF 59 Aug 02 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prizes anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF 59 Aug 02 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prizes

    Fundamentalist Muslim cannot be equated with extremist, Separatist: Jammu and Kashmir HC observations AJR

    Fundamentalist Muslim cannot be equated with extremist, separatist: Jammu and Kashmir HC observations

    Shame for Kerala: US woman sexually assaulted in Kollam by serving alcohol; 2 held anr

    Shame for Kerala: US woman sexually assaulted in Kollam by serving alcohol; 2 held

    Nuh violence: Over 80 arrested, 44 FIRs registered in Haryana communal clashes; check details AJR

    Nuh violence: Over 80 arrested, 44 FIRs registered in Haryana communal clashes; check details

    Recent Stories

    Torture sexual assault in Kherson camps Report reveals genocide-like atrocities on Ukrainian detainees snt

    Torture, sexual assault in Kherson camps: Report reveals genocide-like atrocities on Ukrainian detainees

    Oppo introduces 4G version of Oppo A78 priced at Rs 17499 Check specs other details gcw

    Oppo introduces 4G version of Oppo A78, priced at Rs 17,499; Check specs & other details

    Cricket James Anderson to continue playing for England after Stuart Broad's retirement osf

    James Anderson to continue playing for England after Stuart Broad's retirement

    Independence Day 2023: Ooty to Munnar-9 long weekend gateway near Kerala RBA EAI

    Independence Day: Ooty to Munnar-9 long weekend gateway near Kerala

    Imran Khan to make a comeback on the silver screen, with this bizarre reason MSW

    Imran Khan to make a comeback on the silver screen, but with THIS Bizarre Reason

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon