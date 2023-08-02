Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gurugram mob attack: Cleric killed after refusing to leave mosque citing 'duty'

    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    In the wake of a tragic mob attack resulting in the death of 19-year-old Haafiz Saad, the deputy imam of a Gurugram mosque, his village in Bihar is seeking justice for the loss. Maniyadih, a village in north Bihar's Sitamarhi district, resonated with cries for justice as Saad's family and community grappled with the devastating loss.

    According to Saad's maternal uncle Ibrahim Akhtar, the young naib imam was scheduled to return home by train with his elder brother Shadab. However, Saad refused to leave the mosque until the following morning. The absence of the main imam, who was out of town, made Saad feel obligated to remain on the premises until his superior's return.

    Fundamentalist Muslim cannot be equated with extremist, separatist: Jammu and Kashmir HC observations

    Despite his elder brother's concern for their safety amidst the communal violence in Gurugram, where they resided, Saad's sense of duty prevailed, compelling him to stay back. The tragic events that unfolded later, involving a vicious attack with swords followed by fatal shots, left Saad's father Mushtaq in shock and disbelief. He suspects a conspiracy behind the heinous act, finding it incomprehensible that his mild-mannered son would face such brutality.

    The village's call for justice echoes the heartache and anguish felt by Saad's loved ones, as they seek answers and accountability for the untimely and senseless loss of a young life devoted to his faith and community.

    "My son's fault was not his own. Why did the mob target the naib imam and spare others inside the mosque? I demand justice from the government," expressed the grief-stricken father, his heart heavy with sorrow.

    With shattered plans to welcome Saad and his brother home from Gurugram, the family now waits for an ambulance carrying his lifeless body. "Tomorrow, we were supposed to go to Muzaffarpur to receive Saad and his brother at the station, but now we are awaiting the ambulance that will bring his body," lamented the bereaved father, enveloped in grief.

    Nuh violence: Over 80 arrested, 44 FIRs registered in Haryana communal clashes; check details

    The elder brother, who had intended to accompany Saad on the train journey, was now making the heartbreaking trip carrying his sibling's body in a hearse.

    Offering solace and assistance in their time of mourning, Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police Manoj Tiwari assured the family of all necessary support during the funeral proceedings. The village, under the jurisdiction of Nanpur police station, is now united in sorrow, seeking justice for Saad's tragic and untimely demise.

