Aluva sexual assault case: Accused locked door after abducting minor girl; more details emerge

In yet another appalling incident, an eight-year-old daughter of migrant workers was abducted and sexually assaulted at Chathanpuram in Aluva in the wee hours of Thursday (Sep 7). The girl was sleeping when she was abducted from her house.

Aluva: In the Aluva rape case, it is believed that the accused is a Thiruvananthapuram native. Based on the CCTV evidence, the police have stepped up their search for the accused. He is also a previous accused in a theft case, the police said. The incident pertains to a rape case of an eight-year-old daughter of migrant workers in Aluva around 2.30 am on Thursday (Sep 7). The girl was sleeping when she was abducted from her house. She was sexually assaulted before being left behind in a neighbouring field.

Also read: Aluva shocker! 8-year-old daughter of migrant couple raped; second case in 2 months

This is a second instance like the one in Aluva roughly 40 days ago when a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed.

According to the latest reports, in the middle of the night, the daughter of migrant workers who reside in Chathanpuram was kidnapped. The only people in the house were the mother and the child's sisters. Sukumaran, a neighbour, peered through the window and saw a man carrying the child. Due to the darkness and persistent rain, the man was not recognised. They immediately roused up the adjacent residents and began a joint search.

The locals walked to the main road after searching a field a short distance from the dwellings. The child came walking along the main road, crying and without clothes, while they waited beside a shuttered store. She wasn't recognised as the daughter of migrant workers until she started speaking in Hindi. The house was locked from the outside when the child was returned home. The neighbours opened the door after calling her mother. The mother shrieked in horror when she saw the child.

Later, the locals called the police and the child was taken to the hospital. Within hours of beginning their search for the culprit, the police were able to obtain CCTV footage of him from the area near Thottumukham. The girl was admitted to Kalamassery Medical College and the surgery was completed.

