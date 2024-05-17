Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Swachh Bharat in action: PM Modi's rally praised for clean streets, Kejriwal's criticized for trash (WATCH)

    PM Modi, seeking a third consecutive term from the Varanasi seat in the final phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1, was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 6-km-long roadshow.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    In a stark contrast between the aftermaths of political events during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi showcased the effectiveness of the Swachh Bharat campaign, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's rally left the streets littered with garbage.

    On Monday, PM Modi held a massive roadshow in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, where enthusiastic supporters lined the streets, waving saffron flags. PM Modi, seeking a third consecutive term from the Varanasi seat in the final phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1, was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 6-km-long roadshow.

    Women in saffron attire led the procession, and BJP supporters chanted slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram", "Har Har Mahadev", and "Phir ek baar Modi sarkar".

    Despite the large crowd, the streets remained clean due to the ongoing success of the Swachh Bharat initiative.

    On the other side, just a day after being granted interim bail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a mega roadshow in the national capital on May 11. Kejriwal, a key leader in the INDIA alliance formed to challenge PM Modi, urged voters to "save the country from dictatorship" in his first public remarks after his release.

    However, CM Kejriwal's rally left the streets littered with garbage, drawing criticism and highlighting the difference in post-event cleanliness between his and PM Modi's rallies.

    The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal bail until June 1 to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Despite his call to action, the litter left behind by his supporters painted a different picture.

