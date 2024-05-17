Entertainment

Banita Sandhu is playing THIS role in 'Bridgerton 3'

Image credits: Instagram

Banita Sandhu in 'Bridgerton'

On Thursday, Indian actor Banita Sandhu surprised her fans by sharing photos of her special character in the third season of Netflix's series 'Bridgerton'. 

Image credits: Instagram

Banita Sandhu in 'Bridgerton'

Banita plays Miss Malhotra in the Netflix comedy 'Bridgerton Season 3', which premiered yesterday. 

Image credits: Instagram

Banita Sandhu in 'Bridgerton'

Banita released a few photographs from the third season of Netflix's series Bridgerton. 

Image credits: Instagram

Banita Sandhu's caption

"had a Ton of fun. So grateful to have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Bridgerton universe, being able to dress up and join the world with incredible characters"

Image credits: Instagram

Banita Sandhu's caption

"Thank you @netflix and @shondaland for a wonderful experience that I will forever cherish. Wish I could keep the costumes though." she continued.

Image credits: Instagram

About Banita Sandhu

Banita made her Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar's 'October' opposite Vicky Kaushal. 

Image credits: Instagram

About Banita Sandhu

Banita played Reshma in the 2021 film 'Sardar Udham' where she portrayed Vicky Kaushal's love interest in this film. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One