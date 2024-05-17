Banita Sandhu is playing THIS role in 'Bridgerton 3'

Entertainment
On Thursday, Indian actor Banita Sandhu surprised her fans by sharing photos of her special character in the third season of Netflix's series 'Bridgerton'.
Banita plays Miss Malhotra in the Netflix comedy 'Bridgerton Season 3', which premiered yesterday.
Banita released a few photographs from the third season of Netflix's series Bridgerton.
"had a Ton of fun. So grateful to have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Bridgerton universe, being able to dress up and join the world with incredible characters"
"Thank you @netflix and @shondaland for a wonderful experience that I will forever cherish. Wish I could keep the costumes though." she continued.
Banita made her Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar's 'October' opposite Vicky Kaushal.
Banita played Reshma in the 2021 film 'Sardar Udham' where she portrayed Vicky Kaushal's love interest in this film.