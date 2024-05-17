Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hubballi: Train flee attempt ends in arrest for Anjali murder case accused in Davangere

    Police arrested 21-year-old Vishwanath alias Girisha Sawant in Davangere, Karnataka, following his alleged murder of 20-year-old Anjali Ambigera in Hubballi. Sawant, who fled after stabbing Anjali, was traced using CCTV footage. After attempting to escape capture on a train and suffering injuries, he was apprehended and is now hospitalized under police custody in Hubli.

    Hubballi: Train flee attempt ends in arrest for Anjali murder case accused in Davangere vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 17, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    Police successfully apprehended 21-year-old auto driver Vishwanath, also known as Girisha Sawant, within 48 hours of him allegedly murdering 20-year-old Anjali Ambigera in Veerapura gully in Karnataka’s Hubballi. After fleeing the crime scene, Sawant was captured in Davangere, following an intense search by law enforcement.

    Early Wednesday morning, Girish Sawant entered Anjali's home and fatally stabbed her four times before escaping. His escape was captured by CCTV cameras at the New Bus Stand on Gokul Road, providing crucial evidence that helped police in their search. The footage led a dedicated police team through various towns including Shimoga and Mysore, ultimately locating Sawant in Davangere.

    The capture took a dramatic turn when Sawant, attempting to evade capture on a train, misbehaved with female passengers and got into a scuffle with other commuters. The altercation escalated, and in a desperate bid to escape, Sawant jumped from the moving train. Seriously injured from the fall, he was then taken into custody by the Davangere police.

    Initially, the local authorities were unaware of Sawant's involvement in the murder. However, upon discovering his identity and confirming his actions, they alerted the Hubli police. Sawant was subsequently transported back to Hubli and is now receiving medical treatment at KIMS Hospital under police watch.

    Renuka Sukumar, the Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner, is expected to visit the hospital to oversee the case.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 9:56 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka shocker: 3-feet long cloth left inside 20-year-old woman's body after delivery in Kolar vkp

    Karnataka shocker: 3-feet long cloth left inside 20-year-old woman's body after delivery in Kolar

    Dengue cases rise in Karnataka: Health department issues urgent advisory vkp

    Dengue cases rise in Karnataka: Health department issues urgent advisory

    Karnataka: 22-year-old fatally stabbed by lover's brother with screwdriver in Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: 22-year-old fatally stabbed by lover's brother with screwdriver in Belagavi

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall, issues Orange alert to Karnataka for 3 days from May 18 vkp

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall, issues Orange alert to Karnataka for 3 days from May 18

    Karnataka High Court issues notice to govt over development on Rajakaluve in Hosahalli vkp

    Karnataka High Court issues notice to govt over development on Rajakaluve in Hosahalli

    Recent Stories

    DISTURBING German politician Martin Neumaier filmed 'licking public toilet, masturbating'; WATCH viral videos snt

    DISTURBING! German politician Martin Neumaier filmed 'licking public toilet, masturbating'; WATCH viral videos

    Swachh Bharat in action: PM Modi's rally praised for clean streets, Kejriwal's criticized for trash (WATCH) AJR

    Swachh Bharat in action: PM Modi's rally praised for clean streets, Kejriwal's criticized for trash (WATCH)

    Karnataka shocker: 3-feet long cloth left inside 20-year-old woman's body after delivery in Kolar vkp

    Karnataka shocker: 3-feet long cloth left inside 20-year-old woman's body after delivery in Kolar

    Kerala: Govt sanctions Rs 2 crore for Loka Kerala Sabha amid financial crisis anr

    Kerala: Govt sanctions Rs 2 crore for Loka Kerala Sabha amid financial crisis

    Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai stuns in black and golden gown [PICTURES] ATG

    Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai stuns in black and golden gown [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon