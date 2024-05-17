Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru’s Mantri Mall to reopen today after being shut for 7 days over tax arrears

    Mantri Mall in Bengaluru faced a closure due to unpaid property taxes amounting to Rs 41 crore. BBMP officials sealed the mall on May 10, prompting negotiations between the mall's management and municipal authorities. Following a High Court directive, the mall reopened after committing to pay Rs 20 crore by July 31, relieving many with the promise of addressing financial obligations.

    First Published May 17, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    After a closure that lasted a week due to outstanding property tax issues, Mantri Mall in Bengaluru has finally reopened its doors. The reopening follows a directive from the High Court ordering the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to unlock the premises.

    On May 10, BBMP officials sealed the mall, which houses over 250 shops and businesses, due to unpaid taxes amounting to Rs 41 crore. The management of Mantri Mall has since negotiated with the municipal authorities, promising to clear Rs 20 crore of the arrears by July 31.

    BBMP seizes Bengaluru's Mantri mall after repeatedly failing to pay taxes, suspends trade license

    The High Court's intervention came after a review of the mall's commitment to settle half of its dues soon, prompting the court to instruct the BBMP to remove the locks by 10 am on Friday, thereby allowing businesses within the mall to resume operations.

    BBMP locks down Bengaluru's Mantri Mall over unpaid tax of Rs 32 crore

    What was the case?

    On May 10th, a team from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made a forceful appearance at Mantri Mall, taking decisive action against the ongoing issue of tax arrears. With a sense of urgency, they locked the doors of the mall and suspended its trade license.

    Despite repeated warnings and previous closures, Mantri Mall had consistently neglected its tax obligations, resulting in a substantial property tax arrear of approximately 50 crore rupees. The BBMP officials, equipped with a prominently displayed notice banner, took swift measures to seal off the premises.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
