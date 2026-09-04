An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi was reclassified as an accident after a mid-air incident injured 24 people. The AAIB's preliminary report revealed the Pilot-in-Command tested non-negative for psychoactive substances.

Incident Reclassified as Accident

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday published its preliminary report into a serious mid-air incident involving Air India flight AI-2379, an Airbus A320neo (registration VT-EXO) carrying 145 passengers, including 3 infants, 6 cabin crew, and 2 flight crew from Phuket to Delhi. Initially reported as a severe turbulence encounter, the event has been officially reclassified as an accident due to multiple injuries and cabin damage. The report also highlights critical post-flight medical findings showing that the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) tested non-negative for psychoactive substances.

Technical Failure and Crew Response

On August 4, 2026, while cruising at Flight Level 360 (FL360) in the Kolkata FIR at 04:02 UTC (09:32 IST), the aircraft experienced a sudden, sequential failure of its primary systems: The flight control system detected a loss of the Green hydraulic system, followed within four seconds by the loss of the Blue and Yellow systems. The autopilot disengaged, a Continuous Repetitive Chime sounded, and a 2-second stall warning was triggered, added the report.

The Co-Pilot, who was the Pilot Flying (PF), initially responded before the PIC took over control. During the upset, the aircraft gained 372 feet before dropping 292 feet from FL360. Within seconds, the Blue, Yellow, and Green hydraulic systems recovered pressure, restoring flight control surfaces and returning the aircraft to normal operations. The crew elected to proceed to Delhi rather than divert, landing safely on Runway 11L at 05:30 UTC, the report added.

Post-Flight Medical Findings

Before departure, the aircraft was operating under Minimum Equipment List (MEL 29-23-01A) conditions following the invocation of an inoperative Power Transfer Unit (PTU) on July 28, 2026. Because the flight originated from outside India, both flight crew members were subjected to mandatory post-flight medical screening upon arrival at Delhi airport under Para 4.2.3 of DGCA CAR Section 5, Series F Part III.

Both crew members passed the post-flight Breath-Analyser examination for alcohol. Initial screening using a psychoactive substance detection kit returned a non-negative result for the PIC, while the Co-Pilot tested negative, the report added.

Confirmatory Tests and AAIB Recommendation

"It has been observed that the PIC was found non-negative for psychoactive substances in the confirmatory test. The confirmation of use of psycho-active substance is a serious concern, and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority," said the AAIB report. Subsequent pathological laboratory testing on blood samples confirmed the non-negative result for the PIC. The Co-Pilot was confirmed negative in both tests. Due to these findings, the AAIB issued an interim safety recommendation urging the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take immediate action regarding psychoactive substance use.

Passenger Injuries and Aircraft Damage

Because the seat-belt sign was switched OFF at the time of the sudden altitude fluctuation, 24 individuals (20 passengers and 4 cabin crew members) received medical attention upon arrival. 20 individuals were discharged after receiving initial treatment for minor injuries, while 4 people were hospitalised with serious injuries, added the report.

The cabin sustained significant non-structural damage, including cracked or dislodged overhead stowage bins (hatracks), dislocated ceiling panels, broken handrails, damaged Passenger Service Units (PSUs), an uprooted lavatory commode, and damaged crew seats. No overall airframe structural damage was reported.

Investigation Status

The AAIB confirmed that both the Solid-State Flight Data Recorder (SSFDR) and Solid-State Cockpit Voice Recorder (SSCVR) have been downloaded for analysis. Technical representatives from Airbus and France’s Bureau d'Enquêtes et d'Analyses (BEA) inspected the aircraft between August 13 and August 15. Hydraulic components and fluid samples have been removed for laboratory testing.

The AAIB stressed that the full technical investigation remains active and preliminary findings may change as the final report is prepared.

(ANI)