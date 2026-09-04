BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi slammed the CJP for using children as 'political tools' after CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The SP clarified the meeting was to express gratitude for its support to the youth movement.

BJP slams CJP over 'political motives'

BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi on Friday alleged that children were being used as "political tools" and said the developments surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were exposing the political motives behind the movement.

Speaking to ANI, Tripathi said, "The political seeds sown at Jantar Mantar are now being exposed for what they truly are. 'Cockroaches' have begun emerging and making their way to the offices of political parties.”

“It has now been revealed to everyone how children were being used as political tools, how weapons were being fired from the shoulders of children... Today, these 'cockroaches' are quietly meeting, under the cover of darkness, with those who have walked hand-in-hand with the cheating mafia,” he said.

His remarks came after CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow a day earlier.

SP says meeting was to 'express gratitude'

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand said that the CJP spokesperson's meeting with party chief Akhilesh Yadav was only to express gratitude for the SP's support to the nationwide youth movement at Jantar Mantar.

"The CJP spokesperson did indeed meet Akhilesh Yadav, but the purpose was to express gratitude. This was in recognition of the way the Samajwadi Party extended its support to the nationwide youth movement at Jantar Mantar and consistently raised the issue in the House... Samajwadi Party does not want to comment on any other issues or political decisions of the CJP,” Chaand told ANI.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said Akhilesh Yadav meets everyone and said how his meeting with CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka is viewed depends on people.

"The Samajwadi Party respects everyone. Our leader, Akhilesh Yadav, meets with everyone. How people view this meeting depends on them,” Prasad said.

The meeting drew major attention and has sparked a buzz in the political circles of Uttar Pradesh, as the state is set to hold elections in the next six months.