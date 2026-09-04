A clash broke out between two student groups at JNTU, Hyderabad, during Teej festival celebrations, leaving several injured. Separately, police busted a ganja racket, seizing 48 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 24.50 lakh from a juvenile.

Clash at JNTU Hyderabad Leaves Several Injured

A clash broke out between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, late last night, leaving several students injured.

According to police, the altercation took place between two student groups from Manjeera and Gautami hostels. The Scuffle started during Teej festival celebrations on campus, when a student was allegedly attacked by a group of students for badmouthing their female friend.

The scuffle broke out inside the Manjeera hostel and later escalated, with students coming out near the university gate and attacking each other with sticks. The injured students were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police reached the spot and are investigating the incident to ascertain the exact reason behind the clash. Further details awaited.

Inter-State Ganja Racket Busted

Meanwhile in a separate incident, the Commissioner's Task Force, Khairatabad Zone, along with the Abid Road Police, busted an alleged inter-state ganja transportation racket and seized 48 kg of dry ganja worth around Rs 24.50 lakh.

According to a press release, the police apprehended a juvenile in conflict with law (BJCL) on August 22 near the City Convention Centre on Nampally Station Road. The juvenile was allegedly transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi for illegal financial gains.

Police said the seized contraband comprised 24 sealed packets wrapped in brown tape and concealed inside two air-carry bags and two large briefcases. A mobile phone was also seized from the juvenile, taking the total value of the seized items to approximately Rs 24.50 lakh, the release said.

According to the press release, the juvenile had studied up to Intermediate and was working as a Blinkit delivery rider. Due to financial difficulties and inadequate earnings, he allegedly came into contact with Ankit Kumar alias Shiva, a person known to him since childhood.

Police alleged that Ankit Kumar induced the juvenile to transport ganja for quick money and introduced him to Bandiya, a resident of New Delhi, who was allegedly involved in the procurement and sale of ganja. The release said the juvenile and Ankit Kumar subsequently travelled to Visakhapatnam, where they allegedly procured the contraband from Noushad alias Sunil and Rajesh.

They then travelled towards New Delhi with the ganja concealed in luggage. The juvenile was apprehended while waiting at the location with the luggage containing the concealed contraband, the press release said.

Police identified Bandiya, Noushad alias Sunil, Rajesh and Ankit Kumar alias Shiva as absconding accused in the case. The operation was carried out by officers and personnel of the Commissioner's Task Force, Khairatabad Zone and Abid Road Police Station under the supervision of senior police officials.