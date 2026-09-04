Mangaluru police have detained two senior professors from NITK Surathkal for alleged financial misappropriation and criminal breach of trust. The arrests came after a complaint from the NITK administration following an internal probe into the matter.

In a major development, the Mangaluru City Police have booked and detained two senior faculty members of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, on charges of criminal breach of trust and financial misappropriation.

In a press release, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy confirmed that the arrests were made following an official complaint lodged by the NITK administration.

Internal Probe Leads to Complaint

According to the police, the institution conducted an internal preliminary enquiry into suspected financial irregularities within the campus. The probe revealed evidence of fund misappropriation by the two professors, who allegedly abused their positions as public servants.

Following the internal findings, NITK authorities approached the police, requesting strict criminal action against the accused as per the law. Acting on the complaint, police took both faculty members into custody.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

"A case of breach of trust by public servants has been registered based on the complaint from NIT officials," Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy stated. "Both accused will be produced before the magistrate court shortly for further judicial proceedings."

Police have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the full scale of the misappropriated funds and whether more individuals were involved. (ANI)