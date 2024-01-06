Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aditya-L1 nears culmination: India's sun mission to enter final orbit today

    Functioning as a vigilant space observatory, Aditya-L1 aims to monitor dynamic space weather changes, alerting scientists about potential disruptions caused by solar storms and flares that could impact satellite operations.

    Aditya L1 nears culmination: India's sun mission to enter final orbit today AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    India's maiden sun exploration venture, the Indian Space Research Organisation's Aditya-L1 mission, is poised to reach its ultimate orbit on Saturday, marking a pivotal juncture after more than four months since its launch from ISRO's Sriharikota base. Costing Rs 400 crore, the nearly 1,500 kg satellite is primed to operate as India's premier space-based solar observatory, stationed approximately 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth.

    Scheduled for a placement in a halo orbit encircling Lagrange point 1 (L1) around 4 pm, the chosen final destination offers a strategic advantage, allowing uninterrupted views of the Sun while avoiding eclipses.

    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details

    An ISRO official informed a news agency, "This manoeuvre (around 4 pm on Saturday) will secure the Aditya-L1 in a halo orbit around L1. Otherwise, there's a chance it might veer towards the Sun."

    Functioning as a vigilant space observatory, Aditya-L1 aims to monitor dynamic space weather changes, alerting scientists about potential disruptions caused by solar storms and flares that could impact satellite operations. Solar storms, massive magnetic eruptions on the Sun, possess the capacity to affect the entire solar system.

    ISRO Chairman S Somanath highlighted its significance and said, "Aditya-L1's continuous Sun observation can forewarn us about impending solar electromagnetic effects on Earth, safeguarding our satellites and vital networks."

    With over Rs 50,000 crores' worth of assets in space, safeguarding against solar upheavals becomes imperative, Somanath emphasized.

    WATCH: First visuals of Indian Navy's MARCOs daring rescue op onboard hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk

    Equipped with seven payloads, the Aditya-L1 mission will conduct diverse scientific experiments to unravel the intricacies of the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost corona layers through electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors.

    Beyond delving into lesser-explored solar phenomena, the satellite promises vital insights into pre-flare activities and space weather dynamics, enhancing our comprehension of this celestial realm.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-635 January 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-635 January 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam rkn

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam

    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details AJR

    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details

    Kerala: Health Minister vows crackdown on unauthorised antibiotics sales in the state rkn

    Kerala: Health Minister vows crackdown on unauthorised antibiotics sales in the state

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-635 January 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-635 January 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    cricket Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture osf

    Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh; twins in black for date night ATG

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh; twins in black for date night

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam rkn

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon