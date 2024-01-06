Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details

    In Rajasthan's Jaipur city, streets were shrouded in fog, with the IMD forecasting 'dense or very dense fog with cold day conditions.' The IMD's predictions anticipate a drop to 8°C in minimum temperature, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 18°C.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR and its surrounding areas encountered a challenging morning on Saturday (January 6), waking up to dense fog and bone-chilling cold. The national capital, already wrestling with low temperatures, experienced a further dip as the cold wave intensified, complicating commutes for its residents.

    This weather pattern extended its grip over parts of Uttar Pradesh, enveloping them in a thick blanket of fog, exacerbating the winter woes in the region.

    In Rajasthan's Jaipur city, streets were shrouded in fog, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting 'dense or very dense fog with cold day conditions.' The IMD's predictions anticipate a drop to 8°C in minimum temperature, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 18°C.

    According to the IMD forecast, regions including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan are likely to experience dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions. Isolated areas in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh may also encounter dense fog.

    The IMD's outlook suggests that cold wave conditions will persist at isolated spots in Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the IMD has issued warnings about possible thunderstorms or lightning in isolated places across East Uttar Pradesh.

    Friday's temperature records painted a stark picture: Delhi reached a maximum of 13.8 degrees Celsius at Palam (a departure of -4.9 degrees Celsius), while Chandigarh hit a maximum of 14.3 degrees Celsius (departure of -3.9 degrees Celsius). Haryana's Ambala recorded a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius (departure of -7.5 degrees Celsius), and Punjab's Patiala recorded a maximum of 11.1 degrees Celsius (departure of -7.5 degrees Celsius).

    The IMD's observations indicated widespread cold to severe cold conditions in many places over Haryana, a few spots in Rajasthan, and pockets of Punjab. Delhi also experienced cold day conditions in some areas, while north M.P. saw isolated cold pockets.

    The recorded maximum temperatures were notably below normal (-5.1°C or less) in many places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, a few places in West Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) in many places over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh. The IMD's official statement highlighted temperatures below normal at isolated spots in East Uttar Pradesh (-1.6°C to -3.0°C), many areas in the Gujarat Region, central Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and near-normal temperatures in other parts of the country.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 9:51 AM IST
