    'AAP ke corrupt chor, machaye shor': BJP targets Kejriwal govt, launches new poster attack

    AAP targeted PM Modi on his educational qualifications with posters saying "Kya Bharat ke PM ko padhe likhe hona chahiye?" (Does the PM of India need to be educated?).

    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (April 5) released a new poster attacking the Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Releasing a poster on its official Twitter handle, featuring AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh, the BJP targeted the Kejriwal government over corruption.

    The saffron party shared the video with the caption "Corrupt thieves of Aam Aadmi Party are creating a noise".

    This attack on the Delhi government comes days after the AAP put up posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 11 languages across the country on March 30.

    AAP targeted PM Modi on his educational qualifications with posters saying "Kya Bharat ke PM ko padhe likhe hona chahiye?" (Does the PM of India need to be educated).

    Meanwhile, as many as 14 AAP workers and leaders were on Sunday taken into preventive detention by Haryana police for allegedly putting up posters in the city that read "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao".

    They were taken into preventive detention over apprehension of breach of peace, but released later, SHO Yamunanagar City Kanwaljeet said. AAP leader Chitra Sarwara was among those detained briefly.

    "Right to hold protest, right to raise voice in a peaceful manner are guaranteed in the Constitution. But such reaction from the government shows their insecurity," she said.

