T20 World Cup 2024: India secures third consecutive win, defeats hosts USA by 7-wickets to advance to Super 8s

India continued their winning streak in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, defeating hosts USA by 7 wickets to advance to the Super 8 stage. Arshdeep Singh's career-best bowling figures and a solid batting performance ensured India's third consecutive victory in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube led India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory against the USA, securing their spot in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with their third consecutive win.

Earlier in the game, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh delivered a stellar performance, achieving his career-best figures of 4/9, which helped restrict the hosts to 110/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

The USA’s left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar posed challenges for India, dismissing Virat Kohli for a golden duck and Rohit Sharma for just 3 runs. Netravalkar concluded his spell with an impressive 2/18 in 4 overs.

Rishabh Pant scored 18 runs off 20 balls, forming a crucial 29-run partnership for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav. After Pant’s departure, Shivam Dube joined Yadav at the crease. Initially struggling, Dube adjusted his approach and supported Yadav, ultimately steering India to a comfortable victory.

