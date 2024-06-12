Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Modi 3.0 Cabinet: From Amit Shah to Piyush Goyal, a look at educational qualifications of ministers

    The cabinet of the Modi government is well-educated and diversified, with ministers holding distinguished degrees from universities across the globe. Here's the list of educational backgrounds held by the cabinet members of the Narendra Modi government.

    Modi 3.0 Cabinet: From Amit Shah to Piyush Goyal, a look at educational qualifications of ministers gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    ;Narendra Modi has been sworn in for the third term consecutively as the Prime Minister of India on June 9, 2024. The Modi government's cabinet is diverse and well-educated, with members receiving honorary degrees from international colleges. The BJP has also managed to hold onto all four major cabinet positions. 

    Take a look at the educational qualifications of the top leaders:

    PM Modi: Master of Arts (MA) degree in political science from Gujarat University.

    Amit Shah: S.Y. B.Sc Educated at Gujarat University, Ahmedabad.

    Rajnath Singh: M.Sc From Gaurakhpur University in 1971, B.Sc From K.B.P.G College, Mirzapur Gaurakhpur University in 1969.

    JP Nadda: LL.B. from Faculty of Law, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

    Nitin Gadkari: M.Com and LL.B from Nagpur University.

    Nirmala Sitharaman: Master of Arts degree in economics and M.Phil. from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi in 1984.

    S Jaishankar: MA in political science and an M.Phil. and PhD in international relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he specialised in nuclear diplomacy.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan: M. A. (Philosophy) from Barkatullah University Bhopal.

    Manohar Lal Khattar: Bachelor's degree from University of Delhi.

    HD Kumaraswamy: Bachelor of Science Year 1978-1979, National College Jayanagar Bangalore Universtiy

    Piyush Goyal: Chartered Accountant and he did Law from Mumbai University

    Dharmendra Pradhan: Post-graduate degree in Anthropology from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

    Jitan Ram Manjhi: Graduation from Magadh University

    CR Patil: Post-school technical training at ITI, Surat.

    Chirag Paswan: Bachelor degree in Computer Engineering at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jhansi.

    G Kishan Reddy: Diploma in tool design from CITD

    Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya: Masters in Political Science from Bhavnagar University.

    Kiren Rijiju: Graduate degree in law (LL.B) from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

    Hardeep Singh Puri: Master of Arts in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi. 

    Gajendra Singh Shekhawat : M.A from Jodhpur University-1989, B.ed from Jodhpur University 1987

    Annpurna Devi : Post Graduate (History) From Ranchi University., Graduate, M.U.Bodhgaya.

    Bhupender Yadav: Bachelor of Law (LLB)-1993 Govt. College Ajmer (University of Ajmer) 

    Jyotiraditya M. Scindia : MBA from Standford University.

    Ashwini Vaishnaw : MBA From Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, USA ; In 2010, M.Tech From Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India. In 1994, BE From MBM Engineering College, University of Jodhpur(Now JNV University) in 1992.

    Giriraj Singh : Graduation in Arts From Magadh University 1971

    Jual Oram : Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering

    Pralhad Joshi: B.A. Karnataka University 1983  

    Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu : Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University, United States and an MBA from Long Island University.

    Dr. Virendra Kumar: M.A. (Economics), Ph.D (Child Labour) Educated at Dr. Harisingh Gaur University, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

    Sarbananda Sonowal: B.A.(Hons) in English from Dibrugarh University and his LLB form Dibrugarh University and B.C.J from Gauhati University.

