Modi 3.0 Cabinet: From Amit Shah to Piyush Goyal, a look at educational qualifications of ministers

The cabinet of the Modi government is well-educated and diversified, with ministers holding distinguished degrees from universities across the globe. Here's the list of educational backgrounds held by the cabinet members of the Narendra Modi government.

;Narendra Modi has been sworn in for the third term consecutively as the Prime Minister of India on June 9, 2024. The Modi government's cabinet is diverse and well-educated, with members receiving honorary degrees from international colleges. The BJP has also managed to hold onto all four major cabinet positions.

Take a look at the educational qualifications of the top leaders:

PM Modi: Master of Arts (MA) degree in political science from Gujarat University.

Amit Shah: S.Y. B.Sc Educated at Gujarat University, Ahmedabad.

Rajnath Singh: M.Sc From Gaurakhpur University in 1971, B.Sc From K.B.P.G College, Mirzapur Gaurakhpur University in 1969.

JP Nadda: LL.B. from Faculty of Law, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

Nitin Gadkari: M.Com and LL.B from Nagpur University.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Master of Arts degree in economics and M.Phil. from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi in 1984.

S Jaishankar: MA in political science and an M.Phil. and PhD in international relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he specialised in nuclear diplomacy.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: M. A. (Philosophy) from Barkatullah University Bhopal.

Manohar Lal Khattar: Bachelor's degree from University of Delhi.

HD Kumaraswamy: Bachelor of Science Year 1978-1979, National College Jayanagar Bangalore Universtiy

Piyush Goyal: Chartered Accountant and he did Law from Mumbai University

Dharmendra Pradhan: Post-graduate degree in Anthropology from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

Jitan Ram Manjhi: Graduation from Magadh University

CR Patil: Post-school technical training at ITI, Surat.

Chirag Paswan: Bachelor degree in Computer Engineering at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jhansi.

G Kishan Reddy: Diploma in tool design from CITD

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya: Masters in Political Science from Bhavnagar University.

Kiren Rijiju: Graduate degree in law (LL.B) from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

Hardeep Singh Puri: Master of Arts in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat : M.A from Jodhpur University-1989, B.ed from Jodhpur University 1987

Annpurna Devi : Post Graduate (History) From Ranchi University., Graduate, M.U.Bodhgaya.

Bhupender Yadav: Bachelor of Law (LLB)-1993 Govt. College Ajmer (University of Ajmer)

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia : MBA from Standford University.

Ashwini Vaishnaw : MBA From Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, USA ; In 2010, M.Tech From Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India. In 1994, BE From MBM Engineering College, University of Jodhpur(Now JNV University) in 1992.

Giriraj Singh : Graduation in Arts From Magadh University 1971

Jual Oram : Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering

Pralhad Joshi: B.A. Karnataka University 1983

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu : Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University, United States and an MBA from Long Island University.

Dr. Virendra Kumar: M.A. (Economics), Ph.D (Child Labour) Educated at Dr. Harisingh Gaur University, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

Sarbananda Sonowal: B.A.(Hons) in English from Dibrugarh University and his LLB form Dibrugarh University and B.C.J from Gauhati University.

Latest Videos