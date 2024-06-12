 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Dhanashree Verma's Fitness Routine: Balancing Dance, Yoga, and more

Image credits: Instagram

Strength Training

She focuses on strength training to build muscle and improve her overall fitness level.

Image credits: Instagram

Yoga and Meditation

Dhanashree practices yoga and meditation to enhance her mental and physical well-being.

Image credits: Instagram

Pickleball Workouts:

Regular pickleball and cardio workouts help her burn calories and keep her heart healthy.

Image credits: Instagram

Fitness Enthusiast

Dhanashree Verma is known for her passion for fitness and actively promotes a healthy lifestyle on social media.

Image credits: Instagram

Consistency

Dhanashree believes in consistency in her fitness regimen, which is key to achieving long-term health goals.

Image credits: Instagram

Flexibility

Dhanashree emphasizes flexibility exercises to maintain agility and prevent injuries, crucial for her dance routines.

Image credits: Instagram

Balanced Diet

She follows a balanced diet that includes fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and complex carbohydrates to support her fitness goals.

Image credits: Instagram

Hydration

She pays attention to staying hydrated throughout the day, which is essential for her active lifestyle.

Image credits: Instagram

Dance Fitness

As a trained dancer, Dhanashree incorporates dance into her fitness routine, which helps her stay active and maintain her energy levels.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One