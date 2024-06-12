Entertainment
She focuses on strength training to build muscle and improve her overall fitness level.
Dhanashree practices yoga and meditation to enhance her mental and physical well-being.
Regular pickleball and cardio workouts help her burn calories and keep her heart healthy.
Dhanashree Verma is known for her passion for fitness and actively promotes a healthy lifestyle on social media.
Dhanashree believes in consistency in her fitness regimen, which is key to achieving long-term health goals.
Dhanashree emphasizes flexibility exercises to maintain agility and prevent injuries, crucial for her dance routines.
She follows a balanced diet that includes fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and complex carbohydrates to support her fitness goals.
She pays attention to staying hydrated throughout the day, which is essential for her active lifestyle.
As a trained dancer, Dhanashree incorporates dance into her fitness routine, which helps her stay active and maintain her energy levels.