Kathua encounter: Pakistan-made supplies, major cache of arms, Rs 1 lakh & more recovered in operation (WATCH)

Following the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, security forces recovered a substantial array of weaponry and supplies from the terrorists, which included Pakistan-made eatables and medicines.

A high-stakes operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district culminated in the elimination of two terrorists and the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and other materials, officials reported on Wednesday. The 15-hour long operation, which also claimed the life of a CRPF jawan, highlighted ongoing tensions and security challenges in the region.

In the aftermath of the encounter, security forces recovered an extensive array of weaponry and supplies from the terrorists. Among the items seized were:

Ammunition : Three magazines containing 30 rounds each, one magazine with 24 rounds, 75 rounds stored separately in a polythene bag.

: Three magazines containing 30 rounds each, one magazine with 24 rounds, 75 rounds stored separately in a polythene bag. Explosives : Three live grenades.

: Three live grenades. Firearms : An M4 carbine and an AK-47 assault rifle.

: An M4 carbine and an AK-47 assault rifle. Currency : Rs 1 lakh in cash, comprising 200 notes of Rs 500 denomination.

: Rs 1 lakh in cash, comprising 200 notes of Rs 500 denomination. Food and Medicines : Pakistan-made chocolates, dry chana, stale chapatis, Pakistan-made medicines, and injections (painkillers), along with a syringe.

: Pakistan-made chocolates, dry chana, stale chapatis, Pakistan-made medicines, and injections (painkillers), along with a syringe. Miscellaneous Items: Two packs of A4 batteries, a handset wrapped in tape with an antenna and two wires hanging from it.

The encounter took place in Saida Sukhal village, near the International Border, approximately 60 kilometers from Jammu. It began on Tuesday night after two terrorists were spotted in the area. The situation escalated when the terrorists fired indiscriminately at the security forces around 3 a.m., leading to the death of CRPF jawan Kabir Dass, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, who later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Despite coming under heavy fire, senior police officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Sunil Gupta, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Anayat Ali Choudhary, managed to escape unhurt.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu zone) Anand Jain, who supervised the operation, confirmed the deaths of both terrorists and the recovery of a large quantity of weapons and improvised explosive devices. "A search is still on as there is a possibility of some more terrorists hiding in the area," Jain said, emphasizing the likelihood of recent infiltration from across the border.

He lauded the bravery of the slain CRPF jawan and said, "We salute his sacrifice."

In a related incident in Doda district, terrorists attacked a joint checkpost on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road, injuring five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a special police officer. This led to a fierce gunfight and a large-scale search operation, causing traffic suspension on the busy interstate highway.

These attacks come shortly after a terrorist assault on a bus carrying pilgrims, resulting in nine deaths and 41 injuries. Authorities have attributed the rise in terror activities to attempts by Pakistan to destabilize the region, as indicated by the Pakistan-made items recovered from the terrorists in Kathua.

Security forces remain on high alert, with additional operations launched in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district following reports of suspicious movement. The heightened security measures aim to preempt further terrorist activities, especially in the frequently targeted Poonch and Rajouri districts.

