    Kuwait fire tragedy: PM Modi calls mishap 'saddening', says Indian Embassy closely monitoring situation

    In response to the Kuwait fire tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to convey his heartfelt condolences and prayers for the affected families.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    In a tragic incident in Kuwait City, a devastating fire swept through a building housing labourers, claiming the lives of over 40 individuals, including several Indians, with more than 50 others hospitalized. The blaze has left the nation reeling in shock and grief.

    In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to convey his heartfelt condolences and prayers for the affected families. "The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi wrote.

    Also read: Kuwait fire accident: Indian Embassy provides emergency helpline number, EAM expresses shock

    He further underscored the proactive measures being taken by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, emphasizing close coordination with local authorities to assist those impacted by the catastrophe.

    "The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," PM Modi said.

    Expressing deep sorrow over the calamity, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, assured that the Indian embassy in Kuwait would extend its fullest assistance to all affected parties. The majority of the victims are reported to be Indian nationals, predominantly hailing from Kerala.

    "Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," Minister Jaishankar stated.

    Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited the Al-Adan Hospital, where a significant number of Indian workers injured in the fire were admitted. Assuring full support from the embassy, Ambassador Swaika interacted with the patients, providing them with much-needed reassurance during this trying time.

    The Kuwaiti health ministry reported that the injured were distributed across several hospitals, with Al-Adan Hospital receiving 21 patients, Farwaniya Hospital six, Al-Amiri Hospital one, and Mubarak Hospital 11.

    Officials from the Indian embassy in Delhi are actively engaged in liaising with hospitals where the victims were admitted to ascertain the exact count of casualties and injuries.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 5:55 PM IST
