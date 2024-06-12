Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING! Nagpur woman gets father-in-law killed for Rs 300 cr property, makes it look like hit-and-run case

    The investigation into an 82-year-old man's death in a hit-and-run in Nagpur has uncovered a grisly murder conspiracy allegedly hatched by his daughter-in-law for family property worth Rs 300 crore.

    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

    A hit-and-run incident in Nagpur turned out to be a case of contract killing involving a property dispute worth over Rs 300 crore. A police investigation into a hit-and-run crime reportedly turned up evidence that a woman who was interested in her in-laws' property offered to pay murderers Rs 1 crore to kill her father-in-law.

    The victim in this case, 82-year-old Purushottam Puttewar was dashed by a speeding car on May 22 at Balaji Nagari in ​​Nagpur. Despite the fact that at first a bailable accident case was filed and the driver was freed along with the vehicle, a senior police official's involvement triggered a thorough investigation, leading to the arrest of the daughter-in-law Archana and her accomplices Sarthak Bagde and Dharmik.

    However, police custody of Archana was not extended beyond the initial three days. Hence, police have lost the chance to confront the two accused, and cross-verify the statements that may be given by Archana’s key accomplice in the case, family driver Sarthak Bagde, who was rounded up by the crime branch on Monday.

    It wasn't until CCTV footage of the collision was examined and a portion of the vehicle's registration number was discovered that the case took a new turn.

    According to the police, Bagde paid Rs 1.20 lakh and co-accused Dharmik invested Rs 40,000 to purchase the used automobile that ran over Puroshattam. During remand, Dharmik admitted to taking Rs 3 lakh from Archana and some gold to complete the task.

    Police have charged them with murder and other sections under the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. Two cars, gold jewellery and mobile phones have been seized. The crime branch had taken Archana into custody on June 6. The police's investigation has found that on the day of the incident, Purushottam Puttewar had gone to the hospital to meet his wife Shakuntala, who was recovering after a surgery. On his way back, the hired car ran him over. His son and Archana's husband Manish is a doctor.

    The accused, Archana, is posted as assistant director of town planning at Gadchiroli and Chandrapur.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 7:45 PM IST
