    Juventus appoints former Bologna manager Thiago Motta as new head coach

    Juventus has named Thiago Motta as their new head coach, succeeding Massimiliano Allegri. The 41-year-old Italian-Brazilian, who recently managed Bologna, has signed a contract with the club until June 30, 2027.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

    Juventus have announced the appointment of former Bologna manager Thiago Motta as their new head coach.

    Motta succeeds Massimiliano Allegri, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement following his conduct during Juve’s Coppa Italia final victory.

    The 41-year-old Italian-Brazilian has signed a contract with Juventus until June 30, 2027, after deciding to leave Bologna at the end of his tenure, having secured a fifth-place finish in Serie A and Champions League qualification.

    “I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus,” Motta said on the club’s website. “I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans.”

    Motta, a former midfielder for Barcelona, Inter, and Paris Saint-Germain, earned 30 caps for the Italian national team. After transitioning into coaching, he managed Genoa and Spezia before taking the Bologna job in September 2022.

